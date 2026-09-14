Emergency teams mobilise to help injured passengers after N1 crash in Western Cape

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The accident on the N1 in the Western Cape has claimed 21 lives and left four people seriously injured. Picture:

At least 21 people have been killed and four others seriously injured in a collision involving two minibus vehicles and a station wagon on the N1 between Prince Albert and Leeu-Gamka in the Western Cape.

The crash happened at about 11pm on Sunday, prompting authorities to close a lengthy section of the N1 while emergency personnel worked through the night at the scene.

Western Cape mobility spokesperson Muneera Allie said emergency and traffic teams were at the site and the N1 remained closed in both directions.

“Motorists are urged to avoid the area where possible, expect significant delays and follow the instructions of traffic officials and emergency personnel on site,” Allie said.

The Western Cape government said the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West will remain closed to allow rescue operations, forensic investigations and the safe clearance of the crash site.

Western Cape mobility MEC Isaac Sileku is expected to visit the scene on Monday morning to assess the situation and receive an update from traffic officials and emergency medical personnel.

A collision on the N1 in the Western Cape has claimed 21 lives. Picture: (WC Transport )

“This is a devastating loss of life. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in this tragic collision,” Sileku said. “Our traffic and emergency response teams are working tirelessly at the scene under challenging conditions. Because of the seriousness of the crash, the road will remain closed for some time.”

Western Cape health and wellness MEC Mireille Wenger said the province’s immediate focus was also on those seriously injured and the medical teams caring for them.

“We are devastated by the loss of many lives following this serious collision on the N1. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones who have lost someone in this tragedy. Several other passengers have sustained serious injuries, and we wish them strength as they receive the care they need,” Wenger said.

Authorities have advised motorists to avoid the N1 between Laingsburg and Beaufort West until the road is reopened. The only available alternative is via Prince Albert Road Station, taking the R407 towards the N12 and then continuing on the N12 towards Beaufort West. The detour is about 200km.

Heavy motor vehicles and long-distance operators have been asked to stop at the nearest truck stop or town and wait until the N1 is declared safe and reopened.

Motorists have also been warned not to attempt to bypass roadblocks, while those caught in queues have been urged to be patient, keep emergency lanes clear and remain in their vehicles where it is safe to do so.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.

TimesLIVE