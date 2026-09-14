Emfuleni electricity fraud suspects freed on R20,000 bail each

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People linked to a multimillion-rand electricity fraud scheme involving the Emfuleni local municipality appear in the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on Monday. Picture:

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The Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Monday granted bail of R20,000 each to seven people linked to a multimillion-rand electricity fraud scheme involving the Emfuleni local municipality.

David Seneekal, 31, Caroline Smangele Maduna, 39, Kenneth Zongezile Mahobe, 35, Hlawutelo Baloyi, 29, Pule Meshack Masilo, 36, Andries Bafana Maduna, 48, and Sibusiso Patrick Tshabalala, 46, face charges of fraud, theft of electricity valued at approximately R9.9m, fraud and theft involving a further R150,000, money laundering and tampering with essential infrastructure.

It is alleged that between February 2024 and June 2026, the Emfuleni local municipality disconnected the electricity supply of businesses and residents whose accounts were in arrears.

“The accused allegedly approached affected business owners and residents and offered to reconnect their electricity supply in exchange for payment,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

After receiving payment, the accused allegedly unlawfully reconnected the electricity supplies and manipulated municipal records to reflect a reduced outstanding balance on the affected accounts.

In subsequent months, however, the affected consumers’ municipal accounts allegedly reverted to reflecting the original outstanding amounts that had appeared before they were approached by the accused. Despite this, their electricity supply remained connected through the alleged illegal reconnections.

The affected complainants reported the matter to the municipality. Following an internal investigation, the municipality referred the matter to the police for criminal investigation. The seven accused were subsequently arrested on August 21.

The state opposed the accused’s release on bail.

However, the court found that their release was in the interests of justice and granted bail.

“The accused were released on strict bail conditions, including that they must attend all court proceedings until the matter is finalised, reside at the addresses provided to the court and notify the investigating officer of any change of address,” Mahanjana said.

They are further required to report twice weekly at the Vanderbijlpark Police Station.

They are also prohibited from leaving the country and have been ordered to surrender their passports to the investigating officer.

The matter was postponed to Friday for the bail judgment of the eighth accused, Janitha van Reenen Coetzee.

TimesLIVE