‘Iyekeni’: King Misuzulu calls for end to GBV at Reed Dance

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King Misuzulu kaZwelithini during the Reed Dance ceremony at eMachobeni Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal. Among the dignitaries in attendance were ANC second deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane, deputy minister of sport, arts and culture Peace Mabe, deputy minister of public administration Pinky Kekana and KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture Mntomuhle Khawula. Photo:

AmaZulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has used the annual uMkhosi woMhlanga, or Reed Dance, to call for an end to gender-based violence (GBV), saying he is tired of campaigns against the scourge while violence against women and children continues.

Addressing about 30,000 maidens gathered at the eMashobeni Royal Palace near Phongola at the weekend, the king expressed concern about the prevalence of GBV in KwaZulu-Natal.

“My wife, the MECs, the premier and I are tired of going on these GBV walks. Can you not hear that? Stop it,” he said.

" What hurts me the most is that GBV is considered rife in KwaZulu-Natal. I ask myself, how? I wish to go into other people’s houses and see what is going on. Stop it.”

According to police GBVF statistics for the 2025/26 financial year, KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest number of cases at 9,412, followed by Gauteng with 8,933, the Western Cape with 7,951, the Eastern Cape with 7,638 and Limpopo with 4,211.

During his address, the king also touched on the role alcohol could play in harmful behaviour.

“If alcohol makes you do things that are bad,” he said before pausing and laughing.

He then appeared to acknowledge what some in the audience might have been thinking.

“I know what you are thinking, you are thinking about Stella. That’s how it is here. There are no secrets,” he said while laughing.

His remarks come about two months after a leaked video allegedly showing the king in a heated confrontation with Queen Nomzamo Myeni sparked widespread debate about gender dynamics, royal leadership and violence against women.

The four-minute recording, which circulated on social media in July, appeared to show the king holding what looked like a beer bottle while shouting at the queen.

In the footage, the king accused her of infidelity, criticised her conduct as a royal wife and objected to her social media activities. He also appeared to make threatening remarks.

At the end of the exchange, Queen Nomzamo, who appeared subdued during much of the recording, turned to the camera and said: “This is the life that I live, day and night.”

The king’s office subsequently confirmed the recording had been made public without his knowledge or consent and described it as historical footage recorded in a private family setting.

The royal household said the events depicted did not reflect the current state of the relationship between the king and queen, noting the pair had since undertaken official duties together at the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace.

While emphasising the private nature of the recording, the king acknowledged through his office that some of the language he used had been inappropriate.

“His Majesty acknowledges that certain expressions made during an emotionally charged moment fell short of the dignity, restraint and decorum the nation rightfully expects from its monarch,” the statement said.

The king’s office said he “deeply regrets the hurt caused by his utterances” and had dispatched senior royal elders to apologise to the Nazareth Baptist Church over remarks made in the recording.

The uMkhosi woMhlanga is an annual cultural ceremony celebrating Zulu heritage in which young women gather reeds from riverbanks and present them to the king.

During his address, King Misuzulu encouraged young women to preserve their culture and traditions.

“There are times where you sit and ask yourselves, ‘why is the world like this when we have our own king? Why are things like this?’ That question lies in that we should go back to our roots and we must not lose our traditions,” he said.

The king told the maidens the reeds they carried symbolised their families and encouraged them to take care of themselves.

“I was birthed by a maiden. I am the first-born son and it’s important that I tell you to take care of yourself. Each of you were carrying a reed and that means the reed represents you come from respectable families. It makes me happy to see us so prideful of our traditions,” he said.

He said seeing thousands of young women participating in the ceremony gave him hope for the future.

“Seeing so many of you makes me happy because I think these are future homes.”

However, the king said the responsibility of preserving values and building healthy families should not be placed solely on women, adding men also needed guidance.

“All the men who are going to marry you, I must also teach them. I shouldn’t teach you only, I should teach them too.”

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