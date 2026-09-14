King Misuzulu urges nation to embrace all races at Zulu reed dance

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Anastasia Fourie, of Eshowe, participates in the 2026 Zulu reed dance celebrations at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in KZN at the weekend. Picture:

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Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has called on his nation to embrace diversity by welcoming people of all races and ethnicities to join the annual uMkhosi woMhlanga (Zulu reed dance).

At the weekend, thousands of maidens from across the country gathered at the eMashobeni Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal to participate in the cultural celebrations.

The participation of white teenagers, including Anastasia Fourie from Eshowe and Kelly Kleinbooi from Greytown, stole the spotlight, sparking both celebration and debate.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Fourie shared her excitement about the event. “I’ve enjoyed it very much. It’s an honour to be here with everyone, and it’s a completely new experience. I love Zulu culture, how it is celebrated, and how everything is done.”

She said that while she did not yet know all the traditional songs and dances, she was actively learning.

Fourie also encouraged other young women to take pride in their virginity. “It’s an honour to still preserve your purity at such a young age.”

While many praised the girls for embracing South African tradition and culture, critics argued that the heavy media attention was unnecessary, questioning whether maidens from other black ethnic groups would receive the same level of attention. Others questioned whether it was appropriate for non-Zulus to participate in a sacred Zulu rite of passage.

Addressing the crowd during the celebrations, King Misuzulu urged attendees to welcome anyone who wanted to participate, regardless of race or cultural background.

“We shouldn’t exclude white people,” King Misuzulu said. “If they want to be Zulu, that is fine, they are welcome to help grow the Zulu nation. The same applies to the Indian community. We want to see a united Africa.”

In response to the controversy, KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli clarified that maidens from diverse backgrounds had always been part of the event. “uMkhosi woMhlanga is not only a celebration of Zulu heritage, it is a celebration of the richness, diversity, and the unity of our nation.”

He noted that the presence of Queen Modjadji of the Balobedu nation, who attended alongside Balobedu maidens, reaffirmed that traditions could come together across cultures, communities and provinces.

“uMkhosi woMhlanga belongs to all who celebrate our heritage, respect our traditions, and believe in the beauty of a united South Africa,” Ntuli said. “Our diversity is not a weakness, it is our strength.”

Ntuli expressed pride in the legacy preserved by the maidens. “We are celebrating the purity of these young women while encouraging them to protect their health, value their lives, and make choices that safeguard their futures.”

He highlighted that the festival provided a crucial platform to openly discuss the risks of early sexual activity, including sexually transmitted infections, HIV/Aids and teenage pregnancy.

Ntuli thanked the attendees and commended the king for his hospitality. “uMkhosi woMhlanga reminds us that our culture is a source of pride, unity, and belonging. It allows us to celebrate who we are while opening our doors to the world. To everyone who participated, thank you for making this year’s event truly memorable.”

TimesLIVE