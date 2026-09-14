South Africa

Man accused in university hammer killing abandons bail

Girlfriend victim repeatedly struck on the head, dies in hospital

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Picture: UNIVERSITY OF LIMPOPO
A University of Limpopo security guard was allegedly attacked with a hammer. She later died of her injuries. Picture: Supplied

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Thomas Samuel Maahlo, who has been accused of killing his girlfriend, Christina Nyalungu, at the University of Limpopo on Saturday, abandoned his application for bail when he appeared before the Mankweng magistrate’s court on Monday.

It is alleged that Maahlo, 44, from Ga-Mothapo, entered the university under the pretext of visiting Nyalungu, 37, who worked as a security guard at the institution.

“Upon meeting her, he allegedly produced a claw hammer and repeatedly struck her on the head,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said.

Nyalungu was rushed to hospital for medical treatment but later succumbed to her injuries.

“During his court appearance, Maahlo abandoned his application for bail and will remain in custody,” said Malabi.

The case was postponed until November 13 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE


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