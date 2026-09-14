Police hunt pupil after fellow grade 10 shot dead at Durban school

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A 19-year-old grade 10 pupil was shot and killed at Ndengezi Intermediate School in Pinetown on Monday. Picture:

Police are seeking a pupil who allegedly shot a fellow pupil dead in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said KwaNdengezi police had opened a case of murder after a 19-year-old pupil was shot and killed inside Ndengezi Intermediate School premises.

“It is alleged that the victim and the suspect were seen entering the school premises together when the suspect shot the victim several times. The victim was declared dead at the scene. The suspect, who was wearing the school’s uniform, fled the scene,” he said.

The motive for the killing remained under investigation.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was shocked and saddened after hearing about the grade 10 pupil’s fatal shooting. “According to a preliminary report received by the department, the male learner was shot on the school premises and subsequently succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

He described the incident as “deeply disturbing” and said schools should be safe environments in which pupils could learn, develop and pursue their aspirations without fear.

“The loss of a learner is always devastating, but for such a tragedy to occur within the school environment is particularly distressing. I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of this young learner. My heartfelt condolences go to the learner’s family, friends, fellow learners, educators and the entire school community.”

He said the department would work closely with police during the investigation.

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