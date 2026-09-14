Police probe possible links to women’s deaths in Ekurhuleni after fifth body found

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A woman's body was found near an industrial area in Olifantsfontein on Monday. Picture: Seipati Mothoa

The discovery of a fifth woman’s body in Ekurhuleni on Monday has raised fresh concerns as police investigate whether it could be linked to four other women whose bodies were found in the Kempton Park area.

The woman’s body was found on the side of Upper Porcelain Road in a veld near the industrial area Olifantsfontein.

Police, forensic investigators and K9 units were at the scene on Monday morning, which was cordoned off as an active crime scene.

It is yet to be established how and where the woman died.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police were concerned about similarities between the latest discovery and the previous cases.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Mathe said the woman was found with bruises and was partially naked, similar to the bodies found in the metropole over the past two months.

“It is an unfortunate scene. The similarities between these cases are particularly concerning because the women were found naked or partially clothed and with signs of bruising,” she said.

“These discoveries have raised questions about whether the cases are connected or whether the woman may have been killed elsewhere and her body dumped in Olifantsfontein,” Mathe said.

The victims’ identities have not been disclosed.

A dedicated multidisciplinary team has been established to investigate the cases.

The team includes experienced detectives and members of the investigative psychology unit. They will examine the locations where the bodies were found, the timing of the deaths, the profiles of the victims and possible links between the cases.

Mathe said investigators were looking at whether the deaths could have been committed by one person, a group of people or unrelated perpetrators.

Mathe said investigators would not rush to conclusions and would allow the team to follow the evidence.

“We are not rushing them. They must work thoroughly and professionally, and the investigations must be evidence-driven,” she said.

“We will not rest. We have put the necessary capacity and we’re hoping for a positive breakthrough quite soon.”

The first case was reported in July. The woman’s boyfriend was arrested.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana on Sunday said speculation about a serial killer was unfounded and premature.

“At this stage investigators are considering all possibilities,” he said. “We are not limiting ourselves to one suspect or one theory. Once we have balanced and analysed all the available evidence, we will be able to determine whether the cases are connected, whether many suspects are involved, or whether these are separate investigations.

Mathe urged women not to walk or jog alone, and to avoid secluded spaces.

“We urge women to remain vigilant, while assuring the community that specialised police resources have been mobilised to establish the circumstances surrounding these deaths and bring those responsible to justice.”

TimesLIVE