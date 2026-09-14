POLL | Should police have disclosed discovery of women’s bodies sooner?

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Police did not initially announce the first incident, leading to growing public concern over the similarities in the cases and demands for earlier warnings.

The discovery of five women’s bodies in the Kempton Park area over the past two months has sparked widespread panic and outrage, with the public questioning why police did not inform them after finding the first victim.

The first body, a 37-year-old woman found naked and bound with cable ties, was discovered near the R21 freeway in July. On August 24 a second body, belonging to a partially clothed 32-year-old woman, was discovered near the same highway.

A third unidentified woman was found on September 10, followed by a fourth body, a 38-year-old woman, discovered behind a hotel in Rhodesfield on September 12. The fifth victim was discovered on Monday in Olifantsfontein.

Law enforcement did not initially announce the first incident, leading to growing public concern over the similarities in the cases and demands for earlier warnings. Gauteng acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana emphasised that the circumstances surrounding the deaths are severe and require a thorough, evidence-driven investigation.

“While there are similarities in some of the circumstances surrounding the cases, it would be premature at this stage to conclude that the cases are linked or that they involve a single perpetrator,” he said. “Our responsibility is to establish the facts through evidence.”

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