‘Prevention can’t begin after fourth body’: another woman killed in East Rand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Women For Change has accused law enforcement of failing women, saying the discovery of four women’s bodies in the Kempton Park area highlights an institutional crisis in the country’s response to violence against women.

The organisation’s criticism comes as women, youth and persons with disabilities minister Sindisiwe Chikunga called for urgent action to protect women exercising in public spaces following reports of attacks on women running, walking or travelling from gyms.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Women For Change said the discovery of the bodies was a “devastating reminder of reactive policing”, arguing that women were repeatedly being expected to take responsibility for their own safety.

“The institutional failure we are witnessing is immense. Every day, women and children go missing in South Africa,” the organisation said.

It said families of missing women and children frequently reported having to beg for assistance to open cases, organise their own search parties, print missing-person posters and turn to communities and social media for help.

“When a woman or child is reported missing under concerning circumstances, an urgent and co-ordinated response should not depend on whether their story goes viral. Families should not have to create that urgency themselves,” it said.

The organisation’s comments follow the discovery of four women’s bodies in the Kempton Park area over about two months.

According to Women For Change, the women were found partially dressed and with visible bruising, with police identifying what they described as “concerning similarities” between the deaths.

The organisation said the fourth woman was found on Saturday.

“We will not speculate about whether these deaths are connected. SAPS has not established that, but the circumstances are now considered serious enough for police to warn women to exercise extreme caution and establish a dedicated multidisciplinary task team involving specialised detectives,” it said.

Women For Change questioned why heightened intervention had come only after four women had died.

“That urgency comes after four women are already dead. This is the institutional failure we are talking about. Prevention cannot begin after the fourth body,” it said.

The organisation also criticised safety warnings directed at women, saying women were already taking extensive precautions in their everyday lives.

“We are tired of being warned to be more careful, more vigilant and more aware of our surroundings. Women are already doing everything possible to stay alive. We share our locations. We change our routes. We run in groups. We avoid walking alone. We check in with each other. We carry protection. We plan how we get home,” it said.

“Stop placing the responsibility for our safety back on women,” said Women for Change.

Women For Change said the problem extended beyond the deaths in Kempton Park and pointed to what it described as a wider breakdown of trust between women and the police.

“Women do not trust the police, and that loss of trust did not happen overnight,” it said.

The organisation said it repeatedly heard from survivors who were afraid to report violence or claimed they had been discouraged from opening cases, not taken seriously or told to resolve matters with their partners.

“When women are afraid to approach the very institution responsible for protecting them, we have an institutional crisis,” it said.

Women For Change cited the SAPS’s 2023/24 crime statistics, saying 5,578 women were murdered during that period, which is an average of about 15 women a day and a 33.8% increase in a year.

The organisation said its concerns were particularly personal because its roots were linked to Catch Me If You Can, an all-women running community established to allow women to exercise together and feel safer in numbers.

It recalled the 2016 rape and murder of 16-year-old Franziska Blöchliger while she was running in Cape Town, saying her death became the catalyst for the establishment of Women For Change.

“Ten years later, women are still organising themselves around the threat of violence simply to go for a run,” it said.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana addressed the media on Sunday, saying he had mobilised a multidisciplinary team to investigate the Kempton Park murders.

TimesLIVE