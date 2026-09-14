‘Repeat’ prison escapee Edward Madiba abandons bail

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At the time of his most recent prison escape on September 6, Khomotso Madiba was already facing a separate charge of escape from lawful custody. Both cases are scheduled for trial on October 1. Picture:

Khomotso Madiba, who faces a charge of escaping from lawful custody at the Rooigrond Correctional Centre, appeared before the Molopo district court on Monday where he abandoned his bail application.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lindiwe Mabasa said the accused was remanded and the matter was postponed to October 1 for further investigation and the possible consolidation of charges.

“At the time of his most recent escape, Madiba was already facing a separate charge of escape from lawful custody, which is also scheduled for trial on October 1,” Mabasa said.

The department of correctional services said last week that Madiba was being detained in a “single cell” when he managed to break out of the correctional centre on September 6. He was rearrested on September 9.

Madiba is currently serving a 20-year prison following his conviction for robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of a firearm and ammunition, kidnapping and parole violation.

“The allegations relating to the two escapes from lawful custody matters are serious, and the NPA will pursue all appropriate legal avenues to ensure that the matter is thoroughly prosecuted,” Mabasa said.

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