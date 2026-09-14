Seven of eight people killed in N17 crash in Mpumalanga identified

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Families mourn as seven of eight of the N17 crash victims are identified. Picture:

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Seven of the eight people killed in a head-on collision on the N17 near the Ermelo Toll Plaza in Mpumalanga in the early hours of Sunday have been identified.

KwaZulu-Natal transport and human settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said on Monday that a team from his office and the department was liaising with the families of the victims in Inkosi Mtubatuba local municipality.

The victims were travelling to Johannesburg after attending an ordination church event in Manguzi, KwaZulu-Natal.

Those identified are Dumisane Sithole, his wife, Pinky Mambonambi Sithole, and their two children; Cora Mambonambi Simelane; and Pastor Nhlabathi and his wife, Dumisile MaMlambo Nhlabathi.

The eighth victim was the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash. His identity has not been released.

The crash happened at about 1.30am on Sunday and involved a Toyota and a Volkswagen.

Seven of the victims were occupants of the Volkswagen, while the driver of the Toyota was the sole occupant of that vehicle. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still under way.

Duma extended his condolences to the families of the victims, including the family of the driver of the other vehicle.

“Losing family members after the most successful ordination brings unimaginable grief and opens gaping wounds that no human being can heal,” said Duma.

Duma said, “We invite God to shine His face upon families and help them find strength in prayers.”

The Sithole family will be laid to rest in eDumbe, while Simelane will be buried in KwaSomkhele.

Funeral arrangements for Pastor Nhlabathi and his wife are still to be confirmed.

TimesLIVE