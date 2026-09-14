Sky’s death sparks probe into police dog kennels

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Sky, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois, was euthanised at Onderstepoort after sustaining catastrophic injuries while being kept at the SAPS Veterinary Hospital and K9 facility at Roodeplaat.

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The South African Police Service’s (SAPS) treatment of its canines has come under scrutiny after the recent death of Sky, a five-year-old Belgian Malinois and former police arson-detection dog.

Following Sky’s euthanasia after suffering serious injuries, allegedly sustained while trying to escape from her kennel, an inspection by the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) has uncovered a series of animal welfare concerns at the SAPS’ Roodeplaat veterinary facility.

The NSPCA’s special projects unit has opened an investigation into the circumstances of Sky’s injuries and death.

“We are assessing the matter under the Animals Protection Act. We will not hesitate to take action should it be found that the Act has been contravened,” said NSPCA spokesperson Samanta Stelli.

Stelli said their investigation is examining the extent of Sky’s injuries, the welfare concerns noted during the inspection and Sky’s treatment history at the facility.

“Our consulting veterinarian has reviewed the treatment records in our possession, and certain aspects require further clarification before we draw any conclusions,” she said.

That Sky was injured while housed at the facility strongly suggests the kennel did not meet the safety requirements her known condition, kennel anxiety, demanded. — Cobus Steenkamp, lecturer and researcher in police practice

Cobus Steenkamp, lecturer and researcher in police practice from the School of Government Studies at the North-West University, said Sky’s injuries appear to have been linked to inadequate kennel conditions that failed to account for her known kennel anxiety.

“Kennels used by police K9 units should comply with generally accepted design principles covering space and dimension, building materials, drainage and sanitation, climate control, security and provision for behavioural needs.

“That Sky was injured while housed at the facility strongly suggests the kennel did not meet the safety requirements her known condition, kennel anxiety, demanded,” he said.

Steenkamp said preventing a recurrence of a case such as Sky’s would require measures in several areas.

One of which is that kennels should be checked for points where a dog’s limbs, paws or head could become trapped.

He said for dogs with anxiety, padded enclosures and appropriate escape-proofing could reduce the risk of injury.

Steenkamp said dogs with a documented history of kennel anxiety should be clearly flagged when admitted so that appropriate accommodation can be arranged.

Anxious or hospitalised dogs should receive more frequent welfare checks. CCTV could also help staff monitor behaviours such as pacing, distress, self-directed biting and attempts to escape.

Steenkamp said restrictive environments reduce an animal’s ability to express normal behaviour patterns, locomotion, exploration and social contact, recognised among the “five freedoms/needs” in animal welfare science.

When these needs go unmet over time, the nervous system remains in a chronically activated stress state, which is associated with anxiety-like behaviour.

Steenkamp said prolonged confinement can result in anxiety-related behaviours, including hypervigilance, an exaggerated startle response, fearfulness and separation-related distress.

It can also lead to compulsive behaviours, such as repetitive pacing, spinning, tail-chasing and fence-running.

Other behaviours may include self-injury, such as excessive licking or chewing of the paws, tail or flanks, as well as escape-directed behaviour.

Steenkamp said these behaviours are relevant to Sky’s case, as escape-directed behaviour was identified as a possible mechanism through which her leg became trapped.

DA MP Ian Cameron, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on police, said the SAPS had received formal warnings about conditions at its Roodeplaat K9 facility before a major parvovirus outbreak in 2019.

He said inspection records from the South African Veterinary Council (SAVC) show that the facility had experienced critical shortages of medicines, while veterinary services, maintenance and biosecurity required urgent attention.

Other concerns recorded included full freezers containing carcasses after a disposal contract had lapsed, surfaces that could not be properly sterilised, an isolation and intensive-care ward being used for storage, and an autoclave that was under repair.

He said a SAPS Veterinary Services notice dated July 30 2019 also recorded that certain medicines, including vaccines, were out of stock and that procurement was under way.

According to Cameron, the NSPCA subsequently raised concerns about the outbreak, identifying the absence of preventive measures, including vaccination and proper hygiene protocols, delays in procuring medicines and vaccines, inadequate biosecurity and kennel-management practices, and poorly maintained facilities as contributing factors.

The organisation warned the SAPS that further action could be taken if the problems recurred.

The records also contain different figures for the number of dogs that died or were euthanised during the 2019 outbreak.

The records further point to allegations of another outbreak in 2020.

In a July 2020 sworn statement, a former SAPS veterinary official said he had received videos showing dogs in poor condition, puppies that appeared to be dead and breeding females with injured or ruptured teats. He also referred to a further parvovirus outbreak and a Carte Blanche report that had cited 40 deaths.

The records establish that a further complaint was made and that evidence was reportedly submitted, but they do not independently establish the number of deaths or responsibility for them.

Cameron has requested the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to consider an independent investigation into the death of Sky.

He also confirmed that the SAVC has formally opened a file concerning SAPS Veterinary Services.

The concerns in this matter are serious enough that we have requested an urgent meeting, and our investigation will establish what happened — NSPCA spokesperson Samanta Stelli

Stelli said the NSPCA has previously received complaints concerning the welfare of SAPS animals and acted on the complaints in the past.

“Each was investigated and addressed at the time. The NSPCA has a working relationship with SAPS and raises welfare concerns with the relevant commanders as they arise.

“The concerns in this matter are serious enough that we have requested an urgent meeting, and our investigation will establish what happened. We will report on that in due course,” she said.

Private security company Specialised Security Services (SSS) has launched an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the injuries and subsequent death of Sky.

SSS said information being examined suggests Sky may not be the first SAPS service dog whose treatment at the Roodeplaat facility has raised serious concerns.

“Our investigation will therefore not be limited to the final days of Sky’s life. It will examine the circumstances surrounding her care, the decisions taken by those responsible for her welfare and whether her death forms part of a broader history of failures involving SAPS service animals.”