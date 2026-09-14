WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

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The attempted murder trial of Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, his wife Tsakane, Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Zandile Nthabiseng Nzama is expected to resume in the high court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The main trial has paused to allow for a trial-within-a-trial in which Kekana, the alleged hitman in the matter, is fighting to have evidence obtained during his arrest thrown out of court.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

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