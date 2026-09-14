South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

Suspects back in the dock in Pretoria high court

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday morning.

The soccer star was fatally shot during a home invasion in October 2014.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Jordaan uncertain he’ll leave Safa presidency in 2030

2

‘Women have the right to come home safely’: Chikunga calls for action after Kempton Park deaths

3

‘Ghost fleet’ bill: R34m paid to company, not R16m

4

Sky’s death sparks probe into police dog kennels

5

PALI LEHOHLA | Turning Africa’s underdevelopment into hard data

Related Articles