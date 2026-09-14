WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday morning.
The soccer star was fatally shot during a home invasion in October 2014.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes in the high court in Pretoria on Monday morning.
The soccer star was fatally shot during a home invasion in October 2014.
Stream courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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