WATCH | Matlala trial: Expert details police car movements on day of Musa Kekana’s arrest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Co-accused Musa Kekana, Floyd Mabuseal and business man kingpin, Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala before the High Court in Johannesburg

Story audio is generated using AI

The defence in the Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala trial has called a technical witness to admit police vehicle tracking records as credible evidence in the trial-within-a-trial involving the arrest of co-accused Musa Kekana.

His evidence is expected to assist the defence in challenging the state’s version of events surrounding the movement of police vehicles at two locations linked to Kekana’s arrest on April 17, 2024.

This follows the state’s provisional closure of its case in the trial-within-a-trial after calling 13 witnesses, a move strongly opposed by the defence, which argued that the state needed to make a substantive decision rather than close its case provisionally.

WATCH | In the trial-within-a-trial involving Musa Kekana, who is the co-accused of alleged underworld kingpin, Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala and three others, the state has applied to provisionally close the proceedings, arguing that this would allow it to return to present further… pic.twitter.com/L1sKo8JiPn — Times LIVE (@TimesLIVE) September 14, 2026

Deysel told the court that he had worked on the South African Police Service’s automatic vehicle location (AVL) project for about 19 years and was employed by C-Track as a consultant.

He explained that the VW Golf GTI, which was being driven by operation commander Capt Phimi Sekgobela, failed to record its speed because of an incorrect setting on the system.

“So, instead of obtaining the speed from the GPS satellites, the vehicle attempted to obtain the speed from the vehicle itself, which is not possible,” he said.

“[W]e know this vehicle did move, because we were able to obtain GPS coordinates ...” — Eric Deysel, C-Track consultant

“There will be no speed recorded, and it will not be reflected on this document. It also influenced the status of the vehicle. Hence, the continuous excessive idling status, because there is no speed present, the system thinks the vehicle is not moving.”

But Deysel said this did not mean the vehicle had not moved.

“However, in fact, we know this vehicle did move, because we were able to obtain GPS coordinates for the location where the vehicle is recorded.”

Under questioning by Kekana’s lawyer Adv Riaan Gissing, Deysel was asked whether the missing speed information affected the vehicle’s longitude and latitude positions.

Tsakane Matlala, the wife of alleged underworld kingpin Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala arrives at the Johannesburg high court with co-accused, Zandile Nthabiseng Nzama.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/KMpFEY2KTo — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) September 14, 2026

Deysel said: “This ... technology can fail. The GPS coordinates were not influenced in any way, and there is no reason not to believe that the GPS coordinates are accurate,” he said.

Much of the defence’s questioning focused on the movements of a VW Golf GTI and a white Toyota Fortuner between 8th Road and 34 5th Road in Kew.

Sekgobela previously told the court that a Fortuner was never at the arrest scene, nor was it given to the police during that time. But W/O Johannes Phiri testified that he was driving a white, unmarked Toyota Fortuner during the 17 April 2024 operation and that it was used to move Kekana.

Kekana claimed he was put in the boot of the Fortuner, taken from the arrest point to his house, and assaulted there. The state’s case is that he was moved in a Golf 7 police vehicle.

Deysel testified that the Golf GTI was recorded at 8th Road on two occasions and at 5th Road once on the day.

He said the Golf stopped at 8th Road at about 8.50am and remained there until shortly after noon.

“I can advise the court that the vehicle remained at this location up until ... 12.01, when the vehicle started and started to move away from this location,” he said.

The vehicle later returned to 8th Road before moving to 5th Road, where its ignition was switched off at about 4.01pm.

“It remained at this location up until 7.42pm,” Deysel said.

The Fortuner, meanwhile, was recorded at Midway Mall between 7.38am and 8.37am and later appeared at both 8th and 5th roads several times.

Deysel said the vehicle was recorded at 8th Road four times and at 5th Road five times.

He detailed the movements to the court, saying the Fortuner arrived at 8th Road at 8.46am and left at 8.51am before proceeding to 5th Road.

It later returned to 8th Road and remained there for several hours before going back to 5th Road.

The trial-within-a-trial continues.