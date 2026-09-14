‘We are in pain’: Family of murdered Kempton Park jogger

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The site where the remains of three women were found, two of whom remain unidentified, adjacent to the R21 highway in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park. Picture:

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The family of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo said they do not foresee ever coming to terms with the violent manner of her death.

“It will never be easy to accept what we are going through now. It is painful,” her cousin Andries Moraka Matlaila told TimesLIVE.

The family positively identified her body at the Germiston mortuary on Monday. She was found deceased on Saturday evening, after going missing while on a jog in the Rhodesfield area of Kempton Park on Wednesday.

The family is in shock. “We are trying to digest it. We are grieving.”

Matlaila confirmed Moselakgomo enjoyed road running, adding, “She was an active athlete.”

Moselakgomo is survived by a daughter and two siblings.

Matlaila described her as a jolly person who was a loving mother to her daughter. “She loved her family to the core.”

Four other women’s bodies have been found dumped in Ekurhuleni in the past two months, three in the vicinity of Rhodesfield.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said the first body was of a 37-year-old woman who was discovered near the R21 on July 15. She was found naked and had been restrained with cable ties. Her boyfriend has been arrested and is in custody.

The second body, that of a 32-year-old woman, was discovered near the R21 on August 24. She was found partially clothed.

The third body, that of an unidentified woman, was discovered on September 10. The body, which was found naked, was in an advanced state of decomposition. Kekana said the woman’s identity has not yet been formally established and the identification process is continuing.

Another victim was found in Olifantsfontein, 25km away in the same metropole, on Monday.

TimesLIVE