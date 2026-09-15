South Africa

Bonang Matheba questions Gayton McKenzie’s Jay-Z concert trip

Minister faces backlash for prioritising international events over local arts funding

Joy Mphande

Joy Mphande

Journalist

Bonang Matheba slams Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: (Instagram/@bonang_m)

Bonang Matheba has called out minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie for boasting about his attendance at the JAŸ-Z30.

McKenzie shared details about his trip to watch Jay-Z as part of his JAŸ-Z30 Tour at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, Paris, on September 10.

Taking to social media, McKenzie shared images and videos of his time spent at the international event alongside DJ Khaled, explaining that his presence there led to a meeting about bringing the show to South Africa.

“Learning I was in France to attend the Lumiere film summit, Roc Nation invited me to meet them and their execs and watch the most talked-about show in the world, the JAŸ-Z30 concert. I insisted this cultural phenomenon simply has to be brought to fans in SA,” McKenzie wrote.

Matheba lambasted McKenzie for his priorities amid the frustration within the local creative industry regarding the allocation of resources for artists.

“Brought to SA? Why? What about the Samas? Saftas? The locals need money, sir! Let’s start there,” Bonang wrote.

TimesLIVE


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