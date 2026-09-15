‘Cut the long grass and fix street lights’: Ekurhuleni residents slam city after women’s killings

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Ekurhuleni residents have criticised the municipality’s response to the killings of women in and around Kempton Park, saying statements of condemnation are not enough while long grass, broken street lights and a lack of visible policing continue to leave communities feeling unsafe.

The criticism follows the discovery of the bodies of five women in Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein, which has heightened concerns about women’s safety in the area.

A sixth body was discovered near KwaThema on Tuesday morning.

In a post on X on Monday, the City of Ekurhuleni said: “Following the tragic discovery of five female bodies in Kempton Park and Olifantsfontein over the weekend, Ekurhuleni has temporarily suspended litter-picking services in the affected areas to implement a co-ordinated safety plan to protect officials working in open and secluded areas. Services will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, September 15, as scheduled.”

The announcement drew criticism from residents who questioned why more had not been done to maintain public spaces and improve safety before the killings.

Responding to the city’s post, Desiree Hayes said basic municipal services could help make areas safer.

“How does one even respond to this? If you did your jobs and kept grass cut and street lights working and had visible policing, there would be less opportunity for a criminal to hide/prey on innocent victims in the first place, let alone hide their bodies,” said Hayes.

Evidence Bongwe echoed the frustration, accusing the municipality of failing to maintain the area.

“You haven’t cut the grass in the area, and street lights are not working. You’re not even helping here but quick to condemn without even doing your job properly,” said Bongwe.

The criticism also followed a separate post by the municipality condemning the killings.

“The City of Ekurhuleni strongly condemns the killing of women. Every woman has the fundamental right to live safely, freely and without fear.”

However, residents argued the municipality’s words should be accompanied by tangible action to improve conditions in communities, particularly the maintenance of public spaces, functioning street lighting and increased metro police visibility.

The bodies of six women in total have been discovered in the Ekurhuleni area and surrounds, prompting an intensified police investigation.

Police are examining similarities between some of the cases but have cautioned that investigators have not yet established that all the deaths are linked or that a serial killer is responsible.

One of the deceased has been identified as runner Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving her Kempton Park home for a run last week.

The killings have sparked heightened fear among women in the area and renewed scrutiny of the conditions in public spaces that residents say leave them feeling vulnerable.

TimesLIVE