Four ‘Corner Boys’ gang members get life for execution-style murder

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Four members of the notorious 'Corner Boys' gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of an unknown man. Picture:

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Four members of Worcester’s notorious “Corner Boys” gang have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the execution-style murder of a man whose body they stuffed into a refuse bin, dumped and set alight in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Despite extensive DNA testing, the victim has never been identified.

On Tuesday, the Worcester regional court sentenced Elvis Louw, Noag Bosman, Bronwill McKay and Ignatius Blaauw after convicting them of the murder, which took place in Avian Park, Worcester.

The court heard that the four confronted the victim on October 23 2023 and accused him of being in an area controlled by the gang.

During the attack, Blaauw repeatedly stabbed the man before Bosman shot him. Louw then fired another shot into the victim’s head.

The group subsequently attempted to conceal the killing by placing the man’s body in a refuse bin and transporting it to a dumpster near Villiersdorp Road.

There, they doused the body with petrol and set it alight in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The man’s identity remains unknown.

Acting regional court prosecutor Cornelius Prinsloo led the evidence of a key witness who saw both the attack and the subsequent disposal of the body.

Because of serious concerns for her safety and fears of gang reprisals, the witness was admitted to the Witness Protection Programme. She testified via closed-circuit television, while proceedings were held in camera to protect her identity.

The state also called investigating officer Sgt Happyboy Dlwati, who detailed the steps taken by police to investigate the murder and identify the deceased.

This included DNA analysis, but no match for the victim was found on the national database despite extensive efforts.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said all four men denied involvement in the killing and relied on alibi defences during the trial. The court, however, rejected their versions as false beyond reasonable doubt.

Their credibility was further damaged during cross-examination when Prinsloo exposed contradictions in the evidence of Bosman, McKay and Blaauw, particularly over their alleged gang affiliation.

Ntabazalila said the men were compelled to display gang-related tattoos in court and subsequently admitted they had lied under oath.

In aggravation of sentence, Prinsloo argued that Avian Park continued to endure high levels of violent crime and gangsterism and that residents deserved protection from people who terrorised their communities.

He told the court that the execution-style nature of the murder, coupled with the calculated attempt to destroy the victim’s body and conceal evidence, warranted sentences centred on deterrence and retribution.

The state also argued that the men had shown no genuine remorse and had failed to demonstrate any substantial and compelling circumstances that would justify departing from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

Magistrate Clifton Maseti agreed with the state, finding that the men’s actions demonstrated a complete disregard for human life and the rule of law.

The court found that the seriousness of the crime and the interests of the community outweighed the personal circumstances of the four men and that there was no basis to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.

The Western Cape NPA welcomed the life sentences, saying the case also demonstrated the importance of protecting witnesses who risk intimidation and retaliation when testifying against alleged gang members.

“The sentence also highlights the critical role played by witness protection measures in securing convictions against dangerous offenders where witnesses face intimidation and fear,” Ntabazalila said.

“The NPA remains steadfast in its commitment to combating gangsterism and violent crime in the Western Cape and ensuring that communities affected by gang violence receive the protection and justice they deserve.”

TimesLIVE