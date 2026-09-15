Fundraising campaign launched to support dead runner’s daughter

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Elizabeth Moselakgomo was found dead after going out for a run in Kempton Park. Picture:

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A fundraising campaign has been launched to support the family of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who was found dead after going missing while she had gone out for a run in Kempton Park on September 9.

An authorised BackaBuddy campaign, with a goal of raising R50,000, had raised R30,700 within 24 hours of it being launched.

The campaign was created to help support Moselakgomo’s daughter and family she left behind.

“We will be making contact with Elizabeth’s family directly, and funds raised will be used to support them through the difficult weeks and months ahead, particularly the needs of her young daughter,” reads a statement by the campaign organisers.

“No donation can undo what has happened, but together we can help carry a small part of the burden this family now faces.

“If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, please consider standing behind Elizabeth’s family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Her running club, Vitality, has sent its condolences.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Elizabeth’s family, her child, friends, loved ones and everyone whose lives she touched. We cannot begin to imagine the pain they are experiencing, and we stand with them during this incredibly difficult time,” said Vitality.

Vitality said she would be remembered as an avid runner and a valued member of the Vitality community.

“She showed up for the community through her participation in Vitality events, including the Vitality Run Series, where she recently completed the Wanderers 21km,” the club said.

Discovery Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender said the company would be making a contribution to help support the family.

I’m saddened and horrified by the tragic passing of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo.



Our thoughts are with her daughter, and the rest of her family and community, including her Team Vitality running friends.



Discovery Vitality will be making a contribution to support. https://t.co/g1aHmMg2Lc — Dinesh Govender (@dineshgovender) September 14, 2026

Other running clubs have come out to mobilise in her name, holding morning and afternoon runs.

Members of Run With Us KG took part in a morning run in her honour on Tuesday, with organisers saying about 90% of those who attended were women. The group planned to run again at 5.30pm as part of an afternoon tribute to Moselakgomo, and in solidarity with women who want to be able to run without fear.

Another running group is also planning a tribute run.

Members of the ’05:00am Gang’, in Stinkwater, will hold a silent walk/run on Wednesday, calling on women, runners and walkers to join in remembrance and solidarity.

Participants will meet at Mashigo Garage, RDP Entrance and Dilopye Entrance, before making their way to Q4 Garage. Participants have been asked to wear all black, and black tape over their mouths as a silent protest.

The organisers have urged participants not to come alone and to remain together throughout the walk/run, saying the initiative is also a call for safer spaces for women.

“She went out for a run and never came home,” said the group.

TimesLIVE