Grade 8 girl killed by 10-ton truck on way to school in KZN

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A KwaZulu-Natal community is in shock after a grade 8 pupil on her way to school was killed by a truck. Stock photo:

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A grade 8 pupil has died after she was struck by a 10-ton truck while on her way to school in KwaZulu-Natal.

The KZN department of education on Tuesday identified the pupil as Ngobese Fezile, saying she died at the scene of the accident.

Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka expressed his sadness over her death and conveyed his condolences to her family, school and community.

According to the department, the school principal alerted the Msunduzi police station shortly after the accident.

“The circuit manager and chairperson of the school governing body were also informed of the incident,” the department said.

Fezile’s parents arrived at the scene following the accident.

This is a deeply painful loss. No parent should have to endure the unbearable pain of losing a child in such tragic circumstances. — Sipho Hlomuka, KZN education MEC

The department said the pupil’s death had taken a significant emotional toll on fellow pupils and staff at the school. “In recognition of the trauma experienced by other pupils and staff, the school has postponed its internal assessments and requested counselling and psychosocial support for affected learners.”

Hlomuka described the death of the pupil as a devastating loss not only for her family but also for her school and the broader community.

“This is a deeply painful loss. No parent should have to endure the unbearable pain of losing a child in such tragic circumstances. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and assure them that they are not alone during this difficult period. We will continue to provide the necessary support to the school community as they navigate this traumatic experience,” he said.

The department said it remained committed to providing pupils with safe and supportive environments in which they could access education. “The department will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to provide the necessary support to the affected school community.”

TimesLIVE