‘I was in tears’: ​Former Miss SA Lalela Mswane recounts attempted abduction

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Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane is lucky to be alive after an attempted abduction left her shaken up. Picture:

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Miss South Africa 2021 and Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane has opened up about a terrifying attempted abduction by two men, describing it as one of the scariest experiences of her life.

In a TikTok video, Mswane explained that she was having dinner with her sister on a weekday evening at the Mall of Africa in Midrand. Just before 10pm, while paying at a parking ticket machine, a stranger approached her and asked for her phone number.

Despite explicitly telling him she was not interested, the man persisted.

“I told him I was not interested. He asked for alternative ways to communicate with me, and I ignored him because, at that point, he should have known I was not interested. My ‘no’ should have sufficed,” Mswane said.

Although the man initially walked away, the ordeal was far from over. As Mswane and her sister approached their vehicle, the same man drove up, parked beside them and aggressively stepped out of his car.

Fortunately they managed to drive off before he could reach them. As they fled, they realised the man had an accomplice, and both men began chasing them through the streets of Waterfall City.

It traumatised us to the point where we couldn’t drive at night for the longest time. I am so grateful and lucky to be alive to tell the tale. It was a stark lightbulb moment of the reality we live in. Please be hyper-vigilant — Lalela Mswane

“I was panic-stricken, in tears, hyperventilating, and didn’t know what to do. My sister was in the exact same state,” Mswane recalled.

She said she immediately called her close protection officer (CPO) for help, and the officer advised them not to head home, but to drive in the opposite direction instead. They safely arrived at a nearby Engen petrol station.

Mswane believes the attempt was premeditated. “From the moment we arrived at the mall, this man likely identified us, knew who we were, and followed us to the restaurant. When he approached us at the ticket machine, it wasn’t the first time I had seen his face that night. He had been following us the entire time we were eating and walking around.”

Mswane shared her ordeal amidst a severe violence-against-women crisis in South Africa, highlighted by the recent discovery of seven women’s bodies in Kempton Park and surrounding areas over a two-month period.

The first victim was found near the R21 freeway in July, followed by a second body near the same highway on August 24. A third body was discovered on September 10, a fourth behind a hotel in Rhodesfield on September 12, a fifth in Olifantsfontein, and the sixth in KwaThema.

Mswane emphasised how deeply traumatic the encounter left her and her sister, urging all women to remain alert.

“It traumatised us to the point where we couldn’t drive at night for the longest time. I am so grateful and lucky to be alive to tell the tale. It was a stark lightbulb moment of the reality we live in. Please be hyper-vigilant.”

TimesLIVE