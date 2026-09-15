IN PICS | ‘Karma will get Jacinta,’ says refugee as home affairs moves 278 people to Lindela

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Nasiha Soomar from NGO Siyafana Sonke hugs refugee Princess Adjei as she prepares to leave the encampment on the street. Picture:

“Karma is a b**ch and Jacinta will soon find karma.”

That was the parting shot to March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma from Princess Adjei, spokesperson for a group of refugees who lived outside the home affairs office on Che Guevara Road in Durban for the past four months, as they prepared to board a bus to the Lindela repatriation centre in Gauteng on Tuesday.

About 400 people, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Burundi and Rwanda, who lived in the temporary, makeshift camp under difficult conditions with a few mobile toilets, came under attack from March and March in the past two weeks.

Documented mothers and children who have lived outside the home affairs office on Che Guevara Road for four months prepare to leave for the Lindela repatriation centre in Krugersdorp. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

The documented refugees and asylum seekers who fled their homes after violence, evictions and intimidation in the run-up to the June 30 anti-illegal migrant protest have lived on the busy road outside the department of home affairs refugee office since May 20.

A protest on September 3 descended into chaos, with police using teargas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters during a tense confrontation with the migrants. At least three people were injured and one person was arrested.

Last Thursday about 300 March and March members gathered in Durban again, led by Ngobese-Zuma, who carried a traditional mat, saying they were prepared to sleep on the road to make their point.

March and March have described the camp as an eyesore and health hazard and claimed some refugees were criminals who robbed businesses, homes and pedestrians in the area.

Businesses in the area also said the refugees had negatively affected their trading and called for the government to rehome them to provide safe, secure and hygienic living conditions.

A home affairs official checks the luggage of a refugee who will be transported from Durban to the Lindela repatriation centre in Krugersdorp on Tuesday. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

On Tuesday home affairs confirmed five buses would transport 278 people to the Lindela repatriation centre in Krugersdorp.

Spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the order was given by the interministerial committee (IMC) on migration after some of the refugees agreed to relocate to Lindela.

Police monitor the transport of 278 refugees who came under attack from March and March recently. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu, Sandile Ndlovu)

Cola said all the refugees, including those who didn’t want to be taken to Lindela, had to leave, as the area would be cleared in accordance with municipality bylaws.

More than 270 documented migrants packed their belongings into buses which will take them off the streets to the Lindela repatriation centre in Krugersdorp. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

There was much commotion as refugees packed their belongings with the aid of NGOs to board the buses or arrange transport while police and private security kept an eye on proceedings.

Adjei, who is Congolese and Ghanian, said the refugees were regularly attacked and sworn at, and life was difficult with people getting sick and at least two deaths.

Refugee Princess Adjei who has lived on the street for four months, has chosen to be taken to the Lindela repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp. She says March and March has made their life unbearable . 📹: @sandysndlovu pic.twitter.com/CTM5jaIA6m — Yasantha Naidoo (@NaidooYasantha) September 15, 2026

“It’s been very bad and frustrating. Jacinta and March and March are really bad and hectic. What they have been doing to us is wicked and inhumane.

“I don’t know what kind of a human being Jacinta is, because she’s a mother, and yet she didn’t think about the kids who were living here. She didn’t think about the old women and men. All she wanted was her own selfish reasons to get her agenda. Karma is a b**ch. She will soon find karma.”

She has lived in South Africa since she was a child and has worked as a beautician for several years.

A refugee who has lived on Che Guevara Road for four months waits to be taken to the Lindela repatriation centre in Krugersdorp. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Adjei said they are grateful to many NGOs, including Siyafana Sonke and the City of Hope, who had supported them and became friends during this challenging time.

Another refugee, Wivne Bahati, said she was relieved the government had finally heard their pleas to be rehomed to a shelter.

“I’m positive about our future, and I am relieved because we will be able to live without having to think about how we are going to survive on a day-to-day basis. We are refugees and asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants, and we have always asked to be taken to a shelter,” she said.

After four months of asking for government assistance, 278 people will leave their encampment on a Durban street and move to the Lindela repatriation centre in Krugersdorp. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Leanne Sefu is one refugee who chose not to go to Lindela, saying she and others want to be reintegrated into the community.

“It will be hard because we haven’t been working for four months and we need something to take there, to pay rent,” she said. “Some of us have lost everything — it was either stolen or lost on the streets.”

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