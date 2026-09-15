Man gets two life terms for trafficking, raping girl, 12, brought from Zimbabwe

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David Chauke's name has been entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and the National Child Protection Register after he repeatedly raped a 12-year-old Zimbabwean girl. Picture:

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A man who abducted a 12-year-old girl from Zimbabwe, smuggled her across the border into SA and repeatedly raped and sexually exploited her while presenting her as his wife has been handed two life sentences.

The Worcester regional court sentenced David Chauke to life imprisonment for trafficking in persons and another life term for rape after hearing how he isolated the child from her family and made her entirely dependent on him.

Chauke was also sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment for abduction, 15 years for sexual exploitation and 12 months for contravening Section 9 of the Immigration Act.

The court further ordered that his name be entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders and the National Child Protection Register. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.

The court heard that in January 2020, Chauke, who was 27 at the time, abducted and trafficked the girl from Chipinge in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province to Brits in the North West before later moving with her to Nkqubela in Robertson, Western Cape.

He isolated the child from her family and transported her illegally across the Zimbabwe-SA border.

According to evidence presented during the trial, Chauke manipulated the girl into believing he loved her and intended to marry her.

The court also heard that he had paid one of the girl’s family members to facilitate contact with her without her parents’ knowledge.

Once in SA, the child became entirely dependent on Chauke for food, accommodation and transport.

He repeatedly raped and sexually exploited her before and after bringing her into SA and instructed her to lie about her age, telling her to claim she was 16 whenever questions were raised about her identity.

His actions eventually drew the attention of members of the Robertson community, who became concerned about a young girl living with an adult man as his wife.

Chauke was arrested in November 2020.

Western Cape NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the state had called 10 witnesses during the trial, including the victim.

The girl testified about her ordeal through a Shona-speaking court intermediary.

Other witnesses included police officers, a medical practitioner, a social worker, department of home affairs officials, community members and members of the victim’s family in Zimbabwe.

In aggravation of sentence, regional court prosecutor Elton Willemse argued that Chauke deliberately isolated the girl from her parents and support system.

This was despite her mother contacting him and asking him to return her daughter to Zimbabwe.

The state argued that Chauke knowingly exploited the child’s age, vulnerability, language barriers and complete dependence on him for his own sexual gratification.

Willemse told the court that Chauke had robbed the girl of her childhood and subjected her to profound emotional and psychological trauma.

The prosecution further argued that Chauke had shown no remorse or empathy for the harm inflicted on the child.

The NPA said the prosecution resulted from collaboration between Willemse and investigating officer warrant officer Shane Pamplin of the Hawks, as well as other stakeholders.

Welcoming the sentence, advocate Adrian Mopp commended the agencies involved in investigating and prosecuting the case and protecting the victim.

He said the Western Cape’s response to human trafficking involved several structures, including the anti-trafficking in persons provincial task team, the anti-trafficking rapid response task team, and local multi-disciplinary teams involving the criminal justice system, government departments and civil society.

Mopp said collaboration between these structures was crucial to preventing trafficking, identifying cases, protecting victims and successfully prosecuting perpetrators.

The NPA said the conviction and sentences demonstrated the justice system’s commitment to holding perpetrators of human trafficking, child exploitation and sexual offences accountable.

TimesLIVE