Mayor Xhakaza makes ‘crisis’ call after latest Ekurhuleni killing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ekhuruleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza is calling on all resources, as well as residents, to help end a spree of killings. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The killing of women in and around Ekurhuleni had reached a “crisis point”, mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza said on Tuesday after visiting the scene in KwaThema where the body of a dead woman was found.

Xhakaza arrived at the location, behind the KwaThema Centre, alongside Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) chief Jabulani Isaac Mapiyeye, as concerned residents gathered following the discovery of the sixth dead woman in the metro in two months.

The latest victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was found behind the centre on Tuesday morning.

Xhakaza said the city was concerned about the fear gripping communities and that the municipality would support the police investigation. He said the city had surveillance cameras in place and that these could assist investigators in identifying those responsible.

“We need everybody to pull together,” he said.

The mayor’s visit came amid concerns from residents about safety issues in the area, including non-functioning streetlights and long grass. Xhakaza said these problems needed to be addressed but should not be regarded as the reason women were being killed.

He said the city nevertheless had a responsibility to respond to service delivery problems that could affect community safety. “As part of the response, we must cut the grass, ensure that the city is lit.”

Xhakaza said the city would also work with community policing forums, security stakeholders and other community structures to strengthen efforts to keep residents safe. He said residents need to report incidents to police and other authorities because unreported incidents made it difficult to identify patterns.

Mapiyeye said the EMPD would work alongside the SAPS in the investigation and remain on the ground. He urged residents to come forward with information that could help investigators. “We shall stop at nothing, but to make sure that the perpetrators are brought to court.”

He said the metro police was increasing its capacity by adding more officers and resources. “It’s a crisis point.”

TimesLIVE