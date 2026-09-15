‘No stone will be left unturned’ in probe into Kempton Park women killings: Ramaphosa

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice. File picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has directed law enforcement authorities to prioritise investigations into the recent killings of women in and around Kempton Park, Gauteng, saying “no stone will be left unturned” in bringing those responsible to justice.

The sixth body of a woman was found dumped on the side of the road in KwaThema, Springs, on Tuesday morning. This is in the same metropole east of Johannesburg but is about 45km from Kempton Park.

Police have established a multidisciplinary team to investigate the cases. So far, investigators have not found a link between the women and are still probing possible motives.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe appealed to the public for detectives to be given time to probe “these complex cases”, as mistakes must not be made by rushing the process.

The woman’s body found on Tuesday was badly decomposed, and it is unclear when she died.

All six women appeared to be in their 30s, Mathe said.

Our law enforcement agencies are undertaking this work in partnership with citizens, on whom we depend for any information that may help end these attacks on women. As a nation, we must stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls — President Cyril Ramaphosa

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, including that of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who was identified on Monday. The mother of an eight-year-old daughter went missing after heading out on her usual run in her neighbourhood.

Ramaphosa said he had received a briefing from police senior officials.

“These incidents are causing fear and uncertainty in our communities and especially among women. As the government, we share the concerns of all South Africans, and we mourn the lives so cruelly taken away. Our law enforcement agencies are working urgently to establish the facts, keep communities safe and bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice,” he said.

“I have directed that these cases be prioritised and that no stone be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.”

Ramaphosa appealed to the public to assist police.

“Our law enforcement agencies are undertaking this work in partnership with citizens, on whom we depend for any information that may help end these attacks on women.

“As a nation, we must stand up for the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls.”

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili told a media briefing in Kempton Park on Monday night that investigators, intelligence officers, tracking teams and forensic experts were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

“I will not provide operational details. We do not show criminals our hand as law enforcement. We do not tell suspects what we know. We do not reveal investigative strategies. We allow our investigators to work quietly, and when the time comes, we act.”

Mosikili said police were investigating whether a single perpetrator or a group of people was responsible.

“There are similarities that our investigators are examining, including the circumstances in which some of the women were found, but we will not confirm a link until every investigative and forensic process has been completed. We are following all evidence. We owe these women and their families nothing less than justice,” she said.

Mosikili also used the briefing to call on men in Kempton Park, the Ekurhuleni metro and across the country to play a greater role in protecting women and challenging violence against them.

“For far too long, when women are at risk, the conversation has been about what women must do to keep themselves safe. This is a moment for men to stand up. Let us stand together. Let us look after our sisters, our mothers and our daughters. No woman should lose her life while good men stand by and watch. Let’s work together to find these perpetrators.”

TimesLIVE