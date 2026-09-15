South Africa

POLL | Are police doing enough to protect women?

Police establish task team but critics say more visible action is needed

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The South African Police Service (SAPS) has established a specialised task team to investigate the deaths. File picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

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​South Africans have expressed outrage and a loss of trust in law enforcement after the discovery of the bodies of six women in Kempton Park and surrounding areas over the past two months.

​The first body was discovered near the R21 freeway in July, followed by a second body near the same highway on August 24. A third body was found on September 10, a fourth was discovered behind a hotel in Rhodesfield on September 12 and a fifth victim was found on Monday in Olifantsfontein.

The latest body was discovered on Tuesday in KwaThema, Ekurhuleni.

​The South African Police Service (SAPS) has established a specialised task team to investigate these deaths while urging women in and around Kempton Park to exercise extreme caution, avoid secluded areas and not walk or jog alone.

​However, advocacy groups and some political parties have rejected these warnings, arguing that such advice focuses on altering women’s behaviour rather than securing public spaces. Critics emphasised that advising women to take precautions is insufficient, demanding active law enforcement intervention, visible policing and safer public environments.

TimesLIVE


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