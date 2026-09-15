Principal jailed for murder of brother-in-law, a Limpopo education official

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Mahlodi Mathole was sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment, in the Limpopo high court, on Tuesday, for the murder of Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape (L). His daughter, Mologadi Mehlape R), his daughter, was last year convicted for her role in the murder. Picture:

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The Limpopo High Court has jailed school principal Mahlodi Melida Mathole after she pleaded guilty to the 2023 murder of Limpopo education department circuit manager Dr Malekutu Johannes Mehlape.

Mathole, 45, who was Mehlape’s sister-in-law, was sentenced to an effective 17 years’ imprisonment for her role in the contract killing of Mehlape, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said on Tuesday.

In June last year, the high court also sentenced Mehlape’s daughter, Mologadi Magdeline Mehlape, to life imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to her father’s murder.

Mehlape was murdered at his home in Mankweng Zone 1, outside Polokwane, on December 28 2023.

In her plea and sentencing deal, Mathole admitted she acted in furtherance of a common purpose and that the murder was premeditated.

Mathole explained that after the death of her sister, Mologadi Mehlape’s mother, family members believed that she had been poisoned by her brother-in-law.

“Motivated by a desire to avenge her sister’s death, she consulted traditional healer Hlologelo Klaas Mogotlane and requested ‘muti’ to kill the deceased,” said Malabi.

In February this year, the high court sentenced Mogotlane to 20 years’ imprisonment for his role in the murder.

Mathole later became aware that her niece and others were allegedly arranging for armed men to kill her brother-in-law.

“Mathole transferred R600 to Mogotlane to cover diesel costs for the vehicle transporting the hitmen to the deceased’s residence,” Malabi said.

The hitmen proceeded to the deceased’s home and shot him multiple times. He sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the head and died at the scene.

“Mathole admitted that her actions directly contributed to the commission of the murder.”

Malabi said during sentencing, judge Gert Muller remarked that it appeared as though taking a person’s life had become as easy as going to the shops and choosing who should be killed.

“The court convicted Mathole and sentenced her to 25 years’ imprisonment, eight years of which were suspended, resulting in an effective sentence of 17 years’ direct imprisonment for murder.”

Two other accused, Tshepo Gabriel Ranoto, 34, and Michael Sello Molongoane, 42, had their trial separated from that of Mathole.

They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Limpopo director of public prosecutions Ivy Thenga commended Muneiwa Ratshibvumo for the successful prosecution, as well as members of the former Limpopo provincial investigation unit, namely Col Richard Boshomane, Capt Phaladi Mokola and Sgt Chuene Mokwele, for their diligent investigative work that contributed to securing the conviction.

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