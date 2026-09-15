Second Kempton Park victim is identified as DNA proves vital

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With the help of DNA, the Germiston forensic pathology service is working to help identify the women murdered in Ekurhuleni. Picture:

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The Gauteng department of health (GDoH) is calling on the families of women who are missing to contact police as its experts work to identify the Kempton Park victims.

Five female bodies have been discovered in the Ekurhuleni area from July to September. The bodies were received at the Germiston forensic pathology service facility, which is providing forensic pathology services to support the investigation.

“Of the five bodies, two have been identified by their families,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona disclosed.

Three bodies remain unidentified.

“GDoH appeals to families who have reported loved ones missing and who may have reason to believe their relative could be among the three unidentified deceased women to approach the Germiston forensic pathology service for assistance with the identification process.”

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