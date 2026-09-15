Stranded Durban migrants head to Lindela in Gauteng for deportation

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March and March protesters on Che Guevara Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Refugees who have been camping outside the home affairs offices will be moved to Lindela Repatriation Centre in Gauteng for repatriation. Picture:

Refugees who have been camping outside the home affairs department’s offices on Che Guevara Road in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, will be relocated from Tuesday.

“A total of 278 individuals will be transferred to the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng,” spokesperson Ndileka Cola said.

The order was given by the inter-minsterial committee (IMC) on migration.

“The IMC presented the displaced communities with two options: returning to their areas of residence or relocating to Lindela. After consultations, the option of relocation to Lindela was agreed on,” she said.

In the run-up to the June 30 anti-illegal immigration protests, scores of foreign nationals in Durban were chased away from their homes and businesses. Too afraid to return, they camped outside the government building. Since then, many chose repatriation to their countries of origin.

Cola said law enforcement officers will escort the group during this week’s relocation process.

Gift of the Givers has secured food parcels for the trip.

Cola said the government will continue discussions with the UN high commissioner for refugees regarding possible options to resettle the group in another country.

TimesLIVE