Two mothers fear one of their missing daughters may be KwaThema victim

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Palesa Ngake's mother is appealing for her to make contact.

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The discovery of a sixth woman’s body in KwaThema has left two mothers fearing that the unidentified victim could be one of their missing daughters, as residents gathered at the scene on Tuesday.

The body of a woman believed to be in her 30s was found behind the KwaThema Centre, near the shops, on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the body appeared to have decomposed and had been dumped in the area.

Mathe said it was the sixth woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni in two months.

The identities of the women are still being verified, but the family of one of the deceased has positively identified her as Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving her Kempton Park home for a road run last week.

Mathe said the SAPS and Ekurhuleni metro police had joined resources to find those responsible, with specialised units, the police cyber unit and crime intelligence being brought into the investigation.

Investigators are analysing the dockets, victim profiles and the behaviour of the suspect or suspects to establish whether one perpetrator or a group is responsible.

Mathe said there were no confirmed links between the cases yet, and investigators were also considering whether copycat crimes could be involved.

For two mothers, Tsidi Ngake and Catherine Nakhi, the latest discovery has brought a personal fear.

Ngake said her daughter, Palesa, had been missing for about a month and a few days.

She had not been particularly concerned about reporting her daughter missing because she had a history of going away at times. That changed after she heard about the body found close to her home.

Nyake said the description given of the deceased raised further concerns: she was of short height and had a tattoo.

The mother, who hopes her daughter will make contact, said she was not allowed to see the body and so could not confirm whether it was Palesa.

Nakhi, 59, said her 35-year-old daughter Nomandi has been missing since Friday.

She said she had been unable to reach her daughter by phone, while messages on WhatsApp were also not going through.

She said her daughter had disappeared before, usually leaving on a Friday and returning on Sunday, which meant she had not initially been as alarmed. But with Tuesday approaching and her daughter still missing, she became increasingly concerned.

Nakhi said her daughter’s friends did not know where she was and the family could not locate her boyfriend.

Ngake said she wanted greater police visibility in the community, including patrols that residents could contribute towards if necessary.

She is also a runner and used to jog with friends but stopped after hearing about women who were targeted while running. She now exercises at home instead.

Mathe urged residents to assist investigators with information and said police needed the public’s “eyes and ears” on the ground.

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