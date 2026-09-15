South Africa

WATCH | Another woman’s body found in Ekurhuleni

Police investigate after sixth woman found dead in two months

Shonisani Tshikalange

Shonisani Tshikalange

Reporter

Another woman’s body was found near Blesbokspruit River in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni. Stock photo: (123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan)

A woman’s body was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning, the police have confirmed.

This is the sixth body found in Ekurhuleni over the past two months. The fourth body was discovered over the weekend, while the fifth was found on Monday.

SAPS is on the way to the scene.

According to security company Vision Tactical, the body was found near the Blesbokspruit River in Springs, Ekurhuleni.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE


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