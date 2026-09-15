We didn’t abandon missing Nepal pilgrims or families, says spiritual organisation

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Linda Govender, Nadrajan Govender and Sashin Maharaj board a helicopter in a bid for an aerial search of Terricia Govender in Nepal.

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The Isha Africa Foundation has rejected claims that spiritual leader Sadhguru and the organisation have abandoned the families of a group who went missing after a devastating flash flood struck the Bhote Koshi River area in Rasuwa, Nepal. The flood left thousands dead and hundreds still missing.

Among those unaccounted for is Terricia Govender from Isipingo Beach in KwaZulu-Natal. Govender was with about 75 other devotees from across the world including the US, Canada, Australia, Britain, Germany and France, on the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra — an intensive 13- to 14-day international pilgrimage to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar via Tibet and Nepal.

The group was at the Gyirong immigration centre at the border after the trip to Mount Kailash when massive landslides and flash floods hit the area.

Dramatic footage shows a torrent of water hitting the mountainous region, submerging villages and wiping out bridges, roads and buildings.

The disaster has killed more than 1,300 people across Nepal while thousands remain unaccounted for as rescue operations continue.

Two Ladysmith couples — Surendranath Maharaj, 74, and his wife, Anitha Devi Maharaj, 67, and Vivaganathan Pillay, 66, and Janet Pillay, 56 — are also missing. Bavika Ramjee, 43, from KuGompo City in the Eastern Cape, who was travelling with Kailash Journeys, is the sixth person missing.

The tragedy struck days after Govender embarked on the pilgrimage to celebrate her 33rd birthday. A video of her joy at being blessed by her mentor Sadhguru on the special occasion was posted on the organisation’s Facebook page days before the disaster.

However, scores of people have criticised the organisation and its spiritual head for his absence on the ground.

Among them is Linda Govender, Terricia’s mother who together with her brother Nadrajan and daughter’s friend Sashin Maharaj left for Nepal on September 10 in search of her daughter.

She said the organisation’s focus seemed to be only on promoting their interests and not directed at families desperately searching for their loved one.

But the Isha Africa Foundation told Sunday Times that since the crisis began, their entire focus has been on supporting the families of the 80 pilgrims and volunteers missing from our group.

“For all of the families, it has been an unimaginable situation. Having to wait for information is agonising, and as no trace of the group has been found, closure remains a devastating challenge. We share in their pain. We have been very close to many in the missing group for many years, including our lost volunteers. They were all like family to us.

“Every affected family has had a dedicated Isha Foundation volunteer in close contact with them since the floods began, reaching out to them regularly with any updates we have received, and are available to speak to them at any time — day or night —for any questions they may have.

“We have also operated a 24/7 hotline for anyone else connected to those missing who have questions. Where families have found it supportive, our volunteers have visited them in person and been with them.

“This has been constant since the first day after the floods. We have been in continuous contact with the Nepal police, on-ground rescue teams, and the embassies of each country of those missing, to actively share as much information as possible with the families.

We understand that nothing can make this time easier for any family who have lost a loved one. We will continue to remain in close contact with them, and support them in any way we can. — Isha Africa Foundation

“Our team also continues to be in Kathmandu, to help the families of the missing group work as closely as possible with the authorities on the ground and helping with embassy procedures, luggage retrieval and other documentation,“ it said.

The foundation said Sadhguru has also stayed closely engaged.

He held an “In Solidarity with Nepal” event in Kathmandu, where he met with several of the affected families who were in Nepal at the time.

Sadhguru also hosted a Kalabhairava Karma for those who lost their lives at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

Designed by Sadhguru, the ritual is conducted within a particular time span after death to ease and support a pleasant transition for the departed.

The foundation said he has remained in direct contact with rescue teams and authorities, and has begged the Chinese government to allow the foundation to participate in the search and rescue process. The foundation has also donated to the official search and rescue fund.

“We understand that nothing can make this time easier for any family who have lost a loved one. We will continue to remain in close contact with them, and support them in any way we can.”

On Saturday, the Isha Foundation posted an update on its social media pages about the floods.

On Monday, 20 days since disaster struck, Linda said she continued to believe in a miracle for her daughter.

“I need to speak from my heart today — not to create more tension, arguments or division, but because I am a mother who is desperate to find her child.”

She said wasn’t looking for a fight or attention and while she has been vocal about Sadhguru and the foundation, she made no apology for expressing her feelings.

“Because when your child is missing, you don’t have the luxury of remaining silent and comfortable. You fight. You question. You push. You search. You demand answers. But I have also taken a step back and asked myself: Where should my energy go now?

“And my answer is simple. My energy must go into finding Terricia.”

She said she was focusing her efforts on actively searching, pursuing information and reaching out to people to establish contacts to see if she could get into Tibet.

“I am looking at every possible avenue — including ways of getting into Tibet and finding out what can actually be done on the ground.

“Because I cannot simply sit at home and wait for somebody else to find my child.”

Two days ago the trio looking for Terricia boarded a helicopter as part of an aerial search, which she said was an “incredibly emotional day for me”.

“This morning, I was in a helicopter with Sashin and Selva, flying to the Gyirong border on the Nepalese side, where we could actually see across towards the Tibet border. There are no words that can truly describe what I felt.

“Nothing can prepare a mother for that moment — being in the air, looking down towards the very place where her child is missing. I had to see it for myself. I had to be there. I needed to look with my own eyes, even though I knew how painful it would be.”