‘We don’t feel safe’: KwaThema residents on edge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The scene where a woman's body was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday morning. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

Community members in KwaThema, Springs, say they are worried about their safety.

This after the discovery of the body of a woman dumped on a quiet street in the area on Tuesday morning, following the murders of five other women in the Ekurhuleni metro since July.

Jabulani Kholokoto, 62, a concerned father and community member, said the discovery had brought the situation closer to home.

As a father, he said he regularly warned his daughters against accepting lifts from strangers, going out at night and getting into vehicles with people they do not know. He also followed those precautions himself.

“Now it is getting closer and closer. It is very scary and it now happens in daylight,” he said.

Lerato Shabalala, another community member, said she was saddened by the continued deaths of women and feared for herself.

She has become more cautious and bought a taser, which she carries for protection.

She said women should not have to live in fear in the country of their birth.

“When people hear something like someone died in your area or something happening close to where they live, it hurts differently because you think, ‘Hey, this is happening in our own area’,” Simphiwe Mokone, who has lived in the area for more than 15 years, told TimesLIVE.

“Even going out with family or friends to have fun has become something you think twice about.”

Mokone said residents felt particularly vulnerable when they were alone, walking short distances, waiting for transport or passing through areas where there were few people.

“I almost got kidnapped, so I understand that fear personally. It makes you realise that these things are not just stories you hear on social media. They can actually happen to you.”

He said communities need more police visibility and community patrollers because patrols could help prevent crime instead of only responding after incidents happen.

He also called for government support for community patrollers, including stipends, saying they were putting themselves at risk while helping to keep residents safe.

“They shouldn’t just be expected to do everything for free. I think if there were more patrollers, more police visibility and quicker responses when people report things, it would be a lot safer,” he said.

For Mpile Makhele, 26, who has lived in KwaThema for 18 years, the deaths of women in neighbouring areas had made women in KwaThema question their own safety.

“As women, the thing is, are we safe?” she said.

This came on top of an already high crime rate in her area.

“The level of crime in KwaThema is extremely high. Killings are becoming more frequent in the area because almost every month now, there’s a story about someone who’s found dead somewhere.”

She said poor street lighting in some parts of the community was a concern.

“We need to have more street lights in other neighbourhoods because I would say the lighting is not great, which makes it easier for these criminals to be able to take people’s lives, knowing that no one is able to see them,” she said.

Sonke Gender Justice communications and social media co-ordinator Amukelani Chauke said urgent action was needed to address violence against women.

Chauke said the task team investigating the killings must be fully resourced, while families affected by the deaths must receive clear and compassionate support.

He also called for immediate community safety measures in affected areas, psychosocial support for families and residents, and stronger accountability from online platforms where women may be lured into dangerous situations.

According to police data recorded by SafeSuburb, the KwaThema police precinct is among Gauteng’s high crime areas, recording 1,086 offences from April to June.

The precinct recorded 4,527 crimes from April 2025 to March 2026.

The highest categories were drug-related crime, assault and aggravated robbery.

TimesLIVE