South Africa

Decomposing body of woman found at Pietermaritzburg dumpsite

Police have urged anyone with a missing family member or friend to help ID the body

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The body of a woman was found at a dumpsite in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday. Picture: (123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan)

KwaZulu-Natal police have opened a case of murder after the body of a woman was found near a dumping site on Tuesday.

A waste picker made the gruesome find on Tuesday afternoon in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the victim’s hands were tied behind her back and her body had multiple burn wounds. Police are calling for anybody who has a family member or a friend missing to come forward to try to identify the body.

The discovery comes amid national concern for the safety of women, with a task team investigating the discovery of eight women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, in recent weeks.

TimesLIVE


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