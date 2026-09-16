Decomposing body of woman found at Pietermaritzburg dumpsite

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The body of a woman was found at a dumpsite in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday. Picture:

KwaZulu-Natal police have opened a case of murder after the body of a woman was found near a dumping site on Tuesday.

A waste picker made the gruesome find on Tuesday afternoon in Copesville, Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the victim’s hands were tied behind her back and her body had multiple burn wounds. Police are calling for anybody who has a family member or a friend missing to come forward to try to identify the body.

The discovery comes amid national concern for the safety of women, with a task team investigating the discovery of eight women’s bodies in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng, in recent weeks.

TimesLIVE