Eight women, two months: What we know about the Ekurhuleni murders

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Eight women have been found dead in Ekurhuleni since July. Graphic:

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The discovery of an eighth woman’s body in Ekurhuleni has widened a police investigation into deaths dating back to July, with detectives examining whether there are links between the cases.

The latest body was found in KwaThema, Springs, on Tuesday, and a previous discovery was made in Olifantsfontein on Monday. Police have brought eight cases into the wider investigation, though they have cautioned it is too early to conclude the women were killed by the same person or group.

National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe described similarities between some of the cases as concerning, including the condition in which some of the women’s bodies were found.

A multidisciplinary team comprising detectives, forensic experts, intelligence officers and specialised units has been established to investigate the deaths.

Here is what is known about the eight cases, from the latest discovery backwards:

September 15: KwaThema, Springs

The latest body was discovered in KwaThema on Tuesday morning, bringing the number of cases under the wider investigation to eight.

The woman was 35 years old, according to police, and had not been identified when the discovery was announced. Her body was found in the vicinity of the KwaThema Centre behind shops.

Police said the body was decomposed, making it unclear when the woman died. TimesLIVE reported Mathe said the body appeared to have been dumped in the area.

Police have appealed to families with missing relatives to come forward to assist with the identification process.

September 14: Olifantsfontein

A woman’s body was found on the side of a road in Olifantsfontein on Monday.

The woman was partially naked and her body had bruises, according to Mathe. Police were investigating whether she had been killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the location.

The discovery came two days after Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo’s body was found in nearby Rhodesfield.

September 12: Rhodesfield, Kempton Park — Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo

Moselakgomo, 38, disappeared after leaving her home for her usual run on September 9.

Her body was found on September 12 behind a hotel in Rhodesfield, close to the R21. She was wearing sports clothing and was found partially clothed. Her family subsequently positively identified her remains at the Germiston mortuary.

Moselakgomo was a mother and avid runner. Her disappearance prompted a search involving her family and community before her body was found.

She is one of two women who have been publicly identified among the eight cases.

September 10: Kempton Park

An unidentified woman was found near the R21 and Voortrekker Road crossing in Kempton Park on September 10.

Her body was naked and in an advanced state of decomposition. Police said at the time they had not been able to formally establish her identity.

The condition of her remains has made the identification process difficult.

September 7: Clayville, near Mall of Thembisa

A woman believed to be in her late 20s was found floating in a river in Clayville, near Mall of Thembisa, on September 7.

She was found wearing only underwear, with no visible injuries reported at the time. The case was initially not included in the central investigation but was subsequently added after police reviewed cases involving bodies found in the wider area.

Acting Gauteng police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana confirmed the case would form part of the wider investigation.

August 3: Pomona, Kempton Park — Itumeleng Kekana

Kekana, 32, was reported missing in Kempton Park on July 17.

Her body was found on August 3 near Great North Road in Pomona, close to the Max informal settlement. Reports said she had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Her family later identified her, making her the second publicly identified woman among the eight cases. Police confirmed Kekana was among the women whose deaths police are examining.

August 24: Kempton Park R21

A 32-year-old woman was found dead near the R21 on August 24.

She was partially clothed when her body was discovered. Her identity has not been publicly released.

Police have been examining the circumstances surrounding her death alongside the other cases.

July 15: Kempton Park R21

The first case dates back to July 15, when the body of a 37-year-old woman was found in an open field near the R21 in Kempton Park.

She was naked and had been restrained with cable ties. Police later arrested a suspect in connection with her murder, and he remains in custody.

Police have not established the suspect in this case is connected to the other deaths.

TimesLIVE