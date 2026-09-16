KZN prisons boss Mnikelwa Nxele fraud case postponed for docket disclosure

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KwaZulu-Natal's suspended commissioner of correctional services, Mnikelwa Nxele, has had his fraud case postponed to November 25. Picture: Supplied

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The fraud and money laundering case against KZN’s suspended commissioner of correctional services, Mnikelwa Nxele, has been postponed until November 25.

Nxele appeared in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday, following an earlier appearance in June. The case was postponed for the disclosure of the docket, and for the case to be transferred to the trial court.

His court appearance emanates from a referral to the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) by the Hawks after investigations were conducted on evidence provided by former Bosasa COO Angello Agrizzi involving Bosasa contracts valued at over R14m.

It is alleged Nxele received bribes of approximately R100,000 per month while he was chairperson of the special bid adjudication committee in KZN, said Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

“It is alleged that fraudulent financial activities were conducted through the Zogoba Trust, which he registered and utilised to conceal the movement of funds, as well as the assets accumulated through criminality,” said Mamothame.

The money was allegedly used to purchase properties and for gambling in various casinos around the country.

Nxele is further accused of failing to make his financial disclosure with the department of public service and administration.

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