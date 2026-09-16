Missing Eastern Cape teenager found dead after 10-day search

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The body of Bonolo Rabe, 18, who went missing in Aliwal North on September 6, has been found. Picture:

The 10-day search for 18-year-old Bonolo Rabe, who disappeared from her home in Aliwal North, in the Eastern Cape, has ended in heartbreak as her family confirmed that her body had been found.

According to a missing-persons notice circulated by the SAPS and community policing forum, Rabe was last seen at her home on September 6, at about 4pm.

Her subsequent disappearance prompted a search and appeals to the public for any information regarding her whereabouts.

In a statement issued on behalf of the family on Wednesday, Ntobeko Langa Rabe confirmed the death of the teenager and thanked those who had helped in the search.

“SiyiFamily kaBonolo, we sincerely thank the social media community, the community at large, the SAPS, churches and all individuals and organisations who assisted in the search and supported us during this difficult time,” he said.

“We sadly confirm that Bonolo’s body has been found. We would ask everyone to give space and respect to the SAPS, including the detectives, to do their diligent work in this investigation.”

The family appealed for privacy as they grappled with her death, “and as we come to terms with this devastating loss. Your prayers, support, and compassion have meant more to us than words can express. May Bonolo rest peacefully,” said Rabe.

Police have yet to publicly disclose details about where Rabe’s body was found or the circumstances surrounding her death.

TimesLIVE