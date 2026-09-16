POLL | Is Gayton McKenzie’s focus on international acts misplaced?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Media personality Bonang Matheba sparked heated debate after questioning sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie’s focus on bringing high-profile international events to South Africa.

Matheba argued the government’s primary focus should be strengthening the local creative ecosystem and ensuring domestic artists receive proper funding, infrastructure and protection before tax money or state resources go toward international spectacles.

On the other side of the debate, supporters of McKenzie’s vision believe hosting global events generates significant economic spin-offs. Proponents argued major international acts boost tourism, create temporary and long-term jobs and elevate South Africa’s profile as a global cultural destination, ultimately generating revenue and opportunities that can flow back into the local art scene.

Where do you stand on the government’s role in developing the arts?

TimesLIVE