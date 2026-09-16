Murder spree, falling crime stats: the Ekurhuleni contradiction

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The scene where a 32 year old body of a woman was found in Kwathema, Ekurhuleni

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On paper, crime is decreasing in Ekurhuleni. But as police investigate a number of women’s bodies found across the metro, residents are being left with a very different picture of safety.

Seven women have been found dead across Ekurhuleni since July, according to the latest information provided to TimesLIVE, with police on Tuesday confirming that a woman’s body recovered from a river in Clayville on September 7 forms part of the wider investigation.

The deaths have raised fears of a possible serial killer or a syndicate, with specialist crime investigator Mike Bolhuis saying he is now convinced the metro could be dealing with a serial killer or killers.

The incidents began in July when the body of a 37-year-old woman was found near the R21, naked and bound with cable ties. Her boyfriend has been arrested and remains in custody. A 32-year-old woman was found in the same area in August, partially clothed. A third woman, believed to be in her late 20s, was found in a river in Clayville on September 7. Police have since confirmed that her death forms part of the wider investigation. Another woman was found in early September in an advanced state of decomposition. Then came the disappearance and subsequent death of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, a mother and keen runner who disappeared while out on a routine run in Kempton Park. Her body was later found behind a hotel in Rhodesfield, still wearing her running clothes. Her family identified her at the Germiston mortuary this week, while her young daughter is receiving psychosocial support. A sixth body was subsequently found near Olifantsfontein, followed by a seventh near the Blesbokspruit River in KwaThema, Springs.

The developments have prompted police to establish a multidisciplinary task team, including investigators from specialised units and the investigative psychology unit, to establish whether the deaths are connected.

Decreasing numbers, growing fear

SAPS statistics for April to June 2026 show Ekurhuleni recorded 608 kidnappings, down from 778 during the same period in 2025, a decrease of almost 22%.

Murder also fell, from 470 cases in April to June 2025 to 407 in the same quarter this year, a decrease of 13.4%.

The previous quarter, from January to March 2026, also showed declines. Kidnapping fell from 647 to 634 cases, while murder dropped from 420 to 355.

At the provincial level, Gauteng recorded 2,367 kidnappings between April and June 2026, the highest number in the country. The province accounted for more than half of the 4,638 kidnappings recorded nationally during the quarter.

Yet the district-wide figures hide what is happening in some of its hotspots.

Kempton Park recorded 76 kidnappings during the April-to-June quarter, up from 48 in the same period last year — an increase of 58.3%. It was the highest number recorded at any police station in the country during the quarter.

That is significant because Kempton Park is at the centre of the current investigation.

Ivory Park also recorded an increase, from 41 to 50 kidnappings, while Vosloorus, which recorded 69 cases in the same quarter last year, fell to 52.

The sharp declines at several other police stations helped bring down the overall Ekurhuleni figure, even as Kempton Park moved in the opposite direction.

For residents living in the area, that distinction matters. A district can record fewer crimes overall while a particular community experiences a sharp increase in a serious crime.

Bolhuis believes there is a problem with relying too heavily on official crime figures — not every crime is reported or recorded in the way it actually happened.

“The statistics many times in our infrastructure, in our country is not fully correct. It has information but, in my opinion, not the full information,” Bolhuis said.

Bolhuis said the emergence of information about human and drug trafficking, prostitution, or gangsterism should immediately raise the level of concern.

He said investigations should include cyber checks covering the period before, during and after a person’s disappearance, as well as CCTV footage, DNA and other forensic evidence.

Bolhuis said the possibility of a serial killer should be considered early in an investigation, rather than only after a large number of victims have been found.

He said investigators needed to determine whether each murder was random, planned, a hit, emotionally motivated or committed by someone who killed for gratification.

For women living in the affected areas, the investigation has already changed the way they move through their communities.

Bolhuis’s advice was blunt.

“Well, realistically, you should never walk alone in South Africa, unfortunately,” he said. “And especially not in isolated areas.”

He said South Africans no longer had the same freedom of movement they had decades ago.

“South Africa is such a dangerous country that we don’t have the freedom of movement as we used to have 30 or 40 years ago.”

The DA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Khathutshelo Rasilingwane said the discovery of the women’s bodies should alarm residents.

“Those women are not just a statistic. These are mothers, daughters, sisters and members of our communities whose lives have been brutally cut short,” she said.

The DA questioned whether the current municipal safety response was adequate and called for greater police visibility and a coordinated response between SAPS, the City of Ekurhuleni and other law-enforcement agencies.

“We cannot normalise women being found dead in our communities,” said Rasilingwane.

She also raised concerns about 300 EMPD vehicles sitting at workshops and said the city needed the resources to put officers on the streets.

For women, the message from the political party was that their fear was understandable but keeping themselves safe should not become their responsibility alone.

“You should not have to change the way you live your life because law enforcement has failed to make you feel safe in your own community,” said Rasilingwane.

And that is the uncomfortable contradiction at the heart of the Ekurhuleni cases. The statistics show fewer murders and kidnappings across the district. But in Kempton Park, where kidnapping has risen sharply, women are being warned not to walk or run alone while families are burying women whose lives ended in circumstances police are still trying to understand.

Police investigations are ongoing, with a specialised task team established to work on the cases. Police also have a 72-hour activation plan.

TimesLIVE