Two life terms for man who killed father, shot mother for their money

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The state submitted that an additional life sentence for the attempted murder was warranted, given the domestic relationship between the accused and his mother.File photo

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The high court in Johannesburg has sentenced Ndimphiwe Manqu to two life terms for murdering his father, Mawethu Manqu, and the attempted murder of his mother for financial gain.

In addition, the court on Wednesday sentenced Manqu, 33, to five years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of a firearm and three years’ imprisonment for the unlawful possession of ammunition.

“The convictions (in August) arise from a tragic incident on January 31 2023 at the family home in Leondale, Germiston,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole.

As Manqu’s parents returned home in the early afternoon, he approached their vehicle armed with a firearm and deliberately opened fire on them.

“His father sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was declared dead on the scene. His mother was also shot, with the bullet entering her cheek and exiting through her chin. She survived the attack after receiving emergency medical treatment,” Mohlatlole said.

During sentencing, state advocate William Makwela argued for a substantial sentence, highlighting the gravity of the offences and the fact that the accused had targeted his own parents.

Makwela said an additional life sentence for the attempted murder count was warranted, given the relationship between the accused and the victim.

“The state successfully argued that the attack was premeditated and motivated by financial gain.”

Mohlatlole said evidence showed that the accused intended to benefit from his parents’ wealth, pension benefits and other assets.

In aggravation of sentence, the accused’s mother and sister testified about the devastating impact of the crimes on the family. They expressed their fear of the accused and urged the court to impose a severe sentence.

The court agreed with the state’s submissions and found that the family relationship between the accused and his surviving victim justified life imprisonment.

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