South Africa

Zanele Maphumulo found alive and safe

Maphumulo was reportedly last seen on Saturday

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TimesLIVE

Zanele Maphumulo, 32, of Honeydew, who went missing on Saturday, has been located and is safe. (Supplied)

Zanele Maphumulo, who was reported missing on Saturday, was found alive on Wednesday, her family said.

The family had earlier appealed to the public for help in finding her.

“With the assistance of Honeydew Police Station, Zanele has been located and is safe. On behalf of my family, I would like to sincerely thank the officers at Honeydew Police Station for their assistance in helping us find Zanele,” her sister, Bongiwe Maphumulo, said on behalf of the family.

The family also thanked everyone who shared in its appeal, assisted with the search and supported it during this period.

“We are deeply grateful for your concern, kindness and support.”

TimesLIVE


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