Bail for businessman Mpho Malema on R16m Emfuleni fraud case

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The Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court has granted bail of R30,000 to businessman Mpho Malema in the Emfuleni municipality's fraud and corruption case. Picture:

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Businessman Mpho Edward Malema was on Thursday granted bail of R30,000 by the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court in relation to the Emfuleni municipality’s R16m fraud and corruption case.

Malema, 40, is a director of Mabula Forestry and Construction, a company which was awarded contracts by the municipality.

“It is alleged that between July 2015 and July 2023, Emfuleni local municipality fleet manager Lerato Selaelo Mpholo, 45, who is accused number one in the matter, received a payment of R50,000, as well as other undisclosed amounts, from Malema in exchange for allegedly facilitating the awarding of fleet procurement contracts by the municipality to Malema and his company,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

After the awarding of the contracts, the municipality allegedly ordered and paid R16m to Malema for the procurement of 18 vehicles, including trucks and bakkies.

“However, the vehicles were allegedly never delivered to the municipality. Seven of the vehicles have since been recovered from other entities. The rest of the vehicles are still outstanding,” she said.

The case was postponed until September 29 for further investigations and for Malema to join Mpholo, who was previously released on bail.

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