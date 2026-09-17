Discovery of ninth dead woman has residents fearing for their lives

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The body of a woman found with stab wounds in Villa Liza, Boksburg, brings to nine the number of dead women discovered in the greater Ekurhuleni area over the past two months. Picture:

The body of a woman, discovered in Villa Liza, Boksburg, on Thursday morning, has been identified as “Tebello”, 23, from Vosloorus, by David Mbiko, the brother of the woman’s partner.

Her body was discovered at a development site in Villa Liza. Sowetan understands that she had been missing since Sunday.

She is the latest victim in a string of women who have been found dead around Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

She was found with multiple stab wounds and a slit throat. She was only partially dressed.

Villa Liza residents said they were shocked by the discovery, and are now scared for their lives. “We have been hearing of this through the week on TV, and now it happened right here, close to home,” said a resident who identified herself as Tonny.

“It’s really scary because it’s no longer about wondering if you are next, it’s when you are next.”

Community members react to the discovery of the 9th woman in the ongoing killings in Ekurhuleni. The 23-year-old woman was found with stab wounds at a development site in Villa Liza, Ekurhuleni this morning .#Ekurhuleni #VillaLiza @Sowetan1981 pic.twitter.com/NNyMZ3sWqM — Michelle Banda (@MimieShana) September 17, 2026

Another community member, Sihle, said the murder was gruesome and had led her to rethink her living arrangements.

“I stay alone in Dawn Park. I am worried sick about my safety because it’s clear we are not safe anywhere. Police are only visible when there is an incident reported. If they were [more visible] the killer would not have been able to come and dump the body here. We are really fearful for our lives. We have to be on ‘live location’ with friends, and constantly share our movements, hoping it will keep us safe.”

Some of the first people at the scene said the circumstances of the body seemed similar to the earlier dead bodies found in the greater area. Reports are that they were also only partially clothed.

On Wednesday, police confirmed that the family of 38-year-old Dineo Evelyn Motapane, discovered on the side of the road in KwaThema, Springs, had identified her body. Motapane was named the eighth victim in the string of women who have been killed.

According to the family, Motapane was last seen alive on Sunday. At the time her body was discovered, her family had not yet reported her missing.

Sowetan