Eugene Mthethwa pleads for privacy, removal of graphic images of Owen Ndlovu’s murder

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Trompies member and EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa has pleaded for privacy and respect for the family of former SABC presenter and music activist Owen Ndlovu. Picture:

Trompies member and EFF MP Eugene Mthethwa has appealed to the public to refrain from sharing images of the body of former SABC presenter and music activist Owen Ndlovu.

As tributes to Owen circulated online, photos of him taken at the scene where he was found by residents in Thokoza, Katlehong, on Wednesday morning circulated on social media.

His death was confirmed by the family on Wednesday after he was reported missing following an alleged kidnapping on Tuesday night.

Serving as the family spokesperson, Eugene pleaded that the public respect the family’s grief and take down the photos.

“On behalf of the Ndlovu family, we wish to humbly request that all those who have posted the pictures of Mr Owen Ndlovu’s body remove those pictures. It’s very sensitive, especially for the children to see their father posted in that condition,” Mthethwa said.

“In respect of the family. Let us do the right thing and remove those pictures.”

TimesLIVE