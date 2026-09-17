‘I demand respect’: Mapisa-Nqakula calls out prosecutor’s ‘gestures’

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Former minister of defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula continues with her trial in the North Gauteng High Court. She is accused of corruption related to tenders when she was defence minister. Picture:

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Tensions escalated in the high court in Pretoria when former defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula condemned the conduct of a prosecutor, accusing her of making facial expressions while she was giving evidence.

During cross-examination by the state, Mapisa-Nqakula raised objections about a prosecutor who was not asking her questions but was part of the prosecution team. She said the prosecutor disrupted her by consulting her senior and making gestures during the proceedings. She noted that she had previously complained about the same prosecutor.

“I once again request to address this. The prosecutor is repeating exactly what I complained about previously,” Mapisa-Nqakula said. “She finds it very easy to make a mockery out of someone. Maybe it is exciting to you.

“It’s not right. I am requesting protection. This is a court of law. I don’t want to say the wrong thing, but I think it is part of her personality. However, you have to learn to restrain yourself, no matter how exciting this is.

“I am a South African, I have human rights and you will never see me act like that. Even when the state’s witnesses were testifying, I never did that. I demand respect.”

Senior prosecutor Emile van der Merwe said he had not noticed his colleague acting in that manner but he apologised.

Judge Mashudu Munzhelele reminded the prosecution team of the importance of treating everyone who appears before the court with respect.

“It’s important that the witness does not feel intimidated when testifying,” Munzhelele said.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering stemming from her tenure as defence minister between 2016 and 2019. She allegedly solicited R4.5m in bribes, R2.1m of which was allegedly paid in cash, from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) logistics contractor Nombasa Ntsondwa-Ndhlovu to secure and maintain government tenders.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

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