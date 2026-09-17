Man shot dead in alleged road rage incident in Kempton Park

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A viral video has shown a man allegedly shooting another motorist in Kempton Park. Picture:

A viral video showing a man allegedly shooting another motorist in Kempton Park on Wednesday evening has raised concern on social media, with the incident believed to have followed a minor car crash.

The shooting happened at the corner of Gamwood Street and Portland Drive in Esther Park.

According to posts circulating on X, the man had been involved in what appeared to be a minor collision and got out of his vehicle to photograph the damage to the vehicles.

An argument allegedly broke out between the motorists before a firearm was produced.

The man was allegedly shot in the back as he tried to flee.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that a 41-year-old man was shot dead on Wednesday.

Sebenza police responded to the shooting and found the victim with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

An Audi vehicle believed to belong to the victim was also found at the scene.

Nevhuhulwi said no suspect had been arrested and a case of murder has been opened. The motive for the shooting was subject to investigation

The incident has drawn further attention as Kempton Park has been under the spotlight following the discovery of the bodies of women in the area.

The recent killings have raised concern among residents and social media users, with the latest shooting adding to questions about safety in the area.

TimesLIVE