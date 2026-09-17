North West hospital probe finds no physical abuse but flags patient care shortcomings

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Quinton du Plessis was a long-term mental health care patient at Witrand Psychiatric Hospital and was diagnosed with intellectual disability disorder (moderate) at a young age and underlying chronic conditions. Picture:

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An investigation into the death of mental patient Quinton du Plessis in North West last year found no evidence of physical abuse, while findings on allegations of sexual assault are inconclusive.

This was revealed by the North West department of health on Thursday.

Du Plessis, who died in June last year, was a long-term mental patient at Witrand Psychiatric Hospital in Potchefstroom after being diagnosed with intellectual disability disorder (moderate) at a young age, Prader-Willi syndrome and underlying chronic conditions.

He was previously admitted to Bophelong Psychiatric Hospital in Mahikeng, discharged in June 2013 and taken to a placement centre.

While at Witrand, he had leave of absences in 2014, 2015 and 2021. These are approved, time-limited periods in which an inpatient is permitted to temporarily step away from the hospital ward.

The death became the subject of public speculation as allegations of possible abuse and assault circulated on social media.

During a media briefing on Thursday, North West health MEC Sello Lehari said an investigation team was appointed to establish the circumstances surrounding the allegations and to examine the broader conditions in which patients were being cared for at the hospital.

The investigation started on July 1 2025.

Lehari said the investigation included a review of patient records, interviews with relevant personnel, inspection of facilities and an assessment of clinical services, nursing care patient safety, security, infrastructure, support services, management and governance systems.

Regarding the allegations of sexual assault, the interviews conducted and documentation reviewed were inconclusive, and the investigation did not establish sufficient evidence to make a conclusive finding on the allegation.

“Importantly, the postmortem report was still outstanding when the investigation report was finalised,” Lehari said.

He said the sexual assault allegation remained part of the police investigation and the department would await the finalisation of the process and consider any additional evidence arising from it.

“We must therefore be cautious and allow the relevant investigative and legal processes to reach their conclusion,” he said.

Lehari ruled out an allegation of possible assault. He said the investigation established that what seemed like bruises could be attributed to medical complications.

“While the investigation did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of physical abuse, it did identify some management gaps in patient care, inadequate communication and escalation of patient concerns, staff shortages, weaknesses in infrastructure and security, inadequate maintenance of equipment, challenges with laundry and other support services, and weaknesses in management and governance,” Lehari said.

He said failures relating to adherence to established protocols and the need to strengthen the assessment, monitoring and escalation of patients whose clinical condition had deteriorated, were also identified.

“These findings demonstrate that, irrespective of the outcome of the inquest and postmortem, there are important lessons the department must act upon to strengthen the quality of care at Witrand hospital,” he said.

The report recommended interventions that included strengthening clinical management protocols, improving staffing, addressing infrastructure and equipment deficiencies, strengthening security systems, improving infection prevention and support services, and enhancing management and clinical governance.

It recommended a dedicated Witrand intervention task team to oversee and monitor implementation of the recommendations over six months.

Lehari said the department had already made progress in several key areas identified by the investigation, particularly in staffing, heating, lighting, and windows and doors. Work continued on security, CCTV, a second boiler and the replacement of ageing laundry equipment.

“We will allow those processes to run their course and will consider any additional evidence that emerges,” he said.

TimesLIVE