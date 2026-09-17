Operation Shanela intensified in Kempton Park after women’s bodies found

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Police, led by acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana, have clamped down on Kempton Park as investigations continue into the deaths of nine women in the area. Picture:

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Gauteng police, led by acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Fred Kekana, conducted an Operation Shanela exercise in Kempton Park on Wednesday and Thursday as investigations continue into the deaths of nine women whose bodies have been discovered across Ekurhuleni.

The operation included roadblocks, patrols and other crime-prevention measures aimed at increasing police visibility and gathering information from communities.

The intense policing exercise followed continued investigations into possible links between the deaths of women whose bodies have been found in different parts of Ekurhuleni since July.

Police reported that while they had not established that all the cases were connected, there were similarities in some of them.

By Wednesday, eight women had been found dead in Ekurhuleni. Their bodies were discovered in areas including Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein and KwaThema.

Kekana said a ninth body had been found in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on Thursday morning.

Speaking to TimesLIVE during the operation, Kekana said 1,007 arrests had been made across Gauteng between the start of the operation on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Of those arrests, 16 were for murder, 11 for attempted murder, 18 for armed robbery and more than 500 for assault-related offences.

“We also arrested 28 people for rape, five for sexual assault and 12 in connection with kidnapping cases,” he said.

A further 211 arrests were made in gender-based violence cases.

Kekana said the operation would continue, with more roadblocks and crime-prevention operations planned across Ekurhuleni.

“We have intensified our operations. This is the start,” he said.

Police have appealed to anyone with information about the deceased or their movements before their deaths to come forward.

TimesLIVE