‘Police have failed us’: family fears loved one’s death may be linked to Ekurhuleni killings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Leah Moumakoa, a personal trainer was out running when she went missing.

The family of personal trainer Leah Moumakoa, who went missing in June before her body was found in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, believes she may have suffered the same fate as other women whose bodies have been discovered in Ekurhuleni and could be linked to the same perpetrator or syndicate.

The 44-year-old had gone for a run before she disappeared in Bryanston.

Moumakoa’s sister, Boitumelo Molenatsi, said the family feels let down after her death was ruled a hit-and-run. She said the family remains concerned because Moumakoa’s body was found partially naked and badly bruised, with her running clothes torn.

Molenatsi said that after her sister disappeared, she was alerted to the discovery of her body on June 17. She later went to the mortuary, where she positively identified her.

She said when she questioned the police, she was told the body had been found by a passerby, who contacted the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

“I went to bathe her. It was bad. The body was bruised, her private part was open. I am not sure what happened. They keep saying it’s a hit-and-run. It didn’t make sense to me, the way her body was. Where they found her, the distance is too far.

“Thinking about her body, the way the body was, it doesn’t make sense to me. It was like her clothes were being torn off.”

Molenatsi said she asked police for forensic information and photographs of the entire body, but was told they did not have them.

She said the area where the body was discovered had cameras, but police did not investigate further.

The family was also concerned that Moumakoa’s sports watch was still intact, though her running data had been erased.

“It’s like somebody wiped the information off where she started running from and where she ended up,” Molenatsi said.

Molenatsi said that in 2025, her sister had complained about two cars allegedly following her while she was jogging. She said she advised Moumakoa to take photographs, open a case and consider moving to another area.

“Two months in the new place, then this happened,” she said.

The family fears that the person allegedly responsible for dumping the bodies of women found in Ekurhuleni could also be responsible for Moumakoa’s death.

“Police are not helping at all. I ended up saying to them, if it was your family, would you do what you’re doing? If it was your sister? They have been quiet the whole time. I’m the one who’s pushing police.”

“What’s happening? What’s the way forward? Did you find the suspect? Do you know what happened? Because when she was dumped there, did you go and ask for permission to check cameras? Police have failed us, I don’t want to lie,” she said.

Police could not immediately comment on the allegations by Moumakoa’s family. The story will be updated with their comment when received.

32-year-old Itumeleng Kekana from Qwaqwa. (Suppli)

Meanwhile, the family of 32-year-old Itumeleng Kekana from Qwaqwa in the Free State is still devastated by her death, weeks after burying her.

Kekana went missing in Kempton Park in July after leaving her sister’s shop, where she had been standing in for her. According to her brother, Thabang Kekana, she went outside at around 7pm to speak to someone and never returned.

Kekana, originally from Makwane in Qwaqwa, was last seen in Kempton Park, Gauteng, in July.

A few days after she went missing, three unknown men allegedly arrived at a local shebeen attempting to sell a cellphone, Thabang said.

According to Thabang, the potential buyer noticed that the phone’s lock screen displayed a photograph of Kekana. The buyer pretended to proceed with the purchase to assist with the investigation. However, the phone was allegedly formatted, while the SIM card was removed and later misplaced.

Kekana’s body was found next to a bridge in Kempton Park on August 2.

“We found her at the bridge naked. She looked like she was raped. Her body was badly injured, as if they tried to cut her body parts,” Thabang said.

Like Molenatsi, Thabang said the family was concerned that police had not obtained CCTV footage that could help with the investigation.

“I cannot explain how I feel. One thing we are concerned about is that where she was dumped, there is a camera that can help the police to see the people who dumped her, but we haven’t had help to check the footage,” he said.

Thabang said the recent reports of women’s bodies being discovered in and around Ekurhuleni had been difficult for the family.

“We are always looking at the news. It’s painful. We are broken as a family; we are not coping,” he said.

Kekana is survived by her 14-year-old daughter, who Thabang said was struggling to cope with her mother’s death.

“She is a mess. It’s like she is losing her mind. It’s painful. She is taking it one day at a time,” he said.

Kekana was buried on August 22.

Police have so far discovered eight bodies of women with what police described as similarities.

The fourth body found on Saturday has been identified as that of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, who disappeared after leaving her Kempton Park home for an afternoon run.